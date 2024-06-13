Alamo Drafthouse Brings THE TERMINATOR, PURPLE RAIN, GREMLINS and More Back to the Big Screen in Time Capsule 1984

Courtesy of Alamo Drafthouse

This July and August, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema invites film lovers to journey back to a landmark year of wild invention and innovation in film. The fourth entry in Alamo Drafthouse’s epic year-long odyssey backwards through time, Time Capsule 1984 will bring over thirty iconic films from 1984 back to the big screen, including a brand new 4K remaster of Prince’s Purple Rain. Dozens more groundbreaking films can be seen on the big screen at Alamo Drafthouse locations across the country.

Through the run of Time Capsule 1984, Alamo Drafthouse menus will feature nods to the year’s biggest hits. Luck Dragon Pizza, inspired by Falcor from The Neverending Story, is a spinach-herb ranch sauce pizza with charred broccoli, goat cheese, baby spinach, mozzarella, parmesan on a thin crust. Pyrokinetic Popcorn, inspired by Drew Barrymore’s Firestarter, is popcorn tossed with clarified butter and a blend of cheddar cheese, dried chilis, garlic and onion. Masked Kale-er Salad, inspired by Brian DePalma’s Body Double, is a chopped kale salad with red cabbage, carrot, avocado, tomato, cucumber, spiced pepitas, tortilla strips, tossed in avocado-cotija-lime vinaigrette. It’s also available as a wrap. The Time Capsule 1984 drink menu includes the Footloose & Fancy Free Mocktail, inspired by Footloose and the Don’t Fall Asleep cocktail, inspired by A Nightmare on Elm Street. For a limited time, Alamo is also offering a Time Capsule 1984 collectible pint glass, created by Chris Bilheimer, the artist behind the album designs for Neutral Milk Hotel, R.E.M., and Green Day.

The list of upcoming Time Capsule 1984 films includes Red Dawn, Top Secret!, Love Streams, Body Double, Gremlins, Purple Rain, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, Cloak & Dagger, Crimes of Passion, The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension, Voyage of the Rock Aliens, Starman, The Neverending Story, Blood Simple, Beverly Hills Cop, Dune, Stranger Than Paradise, Streets of Fire, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, The Cotton Club, Firestarter, Footloose, The Last Starfighter, The Toxic Avenger, The Muppets Take Manhattan, The Terminator, Repo Man, Ghostbusters, and A Nightmare on Elm Street.