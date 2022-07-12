Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Announces First Boston Location

Austin-based theater chain Alamo Drafthouse Cinema unveiled plans for its first New England location. Alamo Drafthouse Boston Seaport is a 10-screen theater with approximately 767 seats and will feature a mix of first-run films and specialty programming. Continuing the company’s commitment to preserving 35mm, Alamo Drafthouse Boston Seaport will also feature 35mm changeover projection so that both classic films and new releases can be experienced in celluloid. Alamo Drafthouse Boston Seaport will also feature full-service bar The Press Room. In addition to cocktails, wine, and local craft beers on tap, The Press Room also serves as a printing museum and functioning letterpress print shop with over 10,000 vintage movie ad plates from the 1930s through the 1980s on display. The new theater will be located at 60 Seaport Blvd. in the South Boston Waterfront’s new Seaport Square development. Alamo Drafthouse Boston Seaport is expected to open in early 2023.



“Each weekend brings a welcome reminder that audiences are enjoying the theatrical experience in droves, and responding to the unique passion Alamo Drafthouse brings to the industry,” says Alamo Drafthouse CEO Shelli Taylor. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring our love of film, food, and beer to Boston, a city with rich culture, deep history, and a vibrant moviegoing scene.”



“We are thrilled to welcome Alamo Drafthouse to Seaport and be home to its first Boston location. It’s a best-in-class theater that brings movies and dining together to create an all around exceptional and fun experience for everyone,” says Ariel Foxman, general manager of Seaport Boston WS Development.

