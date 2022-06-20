Alamo Drafthouse Cinema to Host Outdoor Screening of Jordan Peele’s Nope at at Sunset Ranch Hollywood on Monday, July 25

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will hold a special screening of Universal’s upcoming horror film Nope on Monday, July 25 at Sunset Ranch Hollywood.

The screening is set to begin around 8:45pm, within a horse corral surrounded by 70+ horses in stables. Guests will enjoy horseback rides to the Hollywood sign, photo ops, exclusive content before the film, food and drinks inspired by the movie, and free commemorative gifts.

In honor of the movie’s release, all Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas locations will also offer a limited-time menu inspired by the southwest setting of the film starting July 14, including the Sheriff’s Office Pork Belly Pizza, Haywood Ranch Cowboy Dip, and two signature cocktails, Skyy Dancer Lemonade and Blood Rain Skyy Punch.

Nope is the latest horror feature from writer/director Jordan Peele, following his prior films Get Out and Us. In theaters Friday, July 22, the film stars Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Oscar-nominee Steven Yeun.

“Signature events like these are always energizing for the whole team,” Alamo Drafthouse CEO said Shelli Taylor said in a press release. “Creating memorable experiences while celebrating films from exciting artists like Jordan Peele is what we’re all about. It’s what has enabled us to thrive and expand for 25 years.”

“We’ve got so much cool stuff in store for you this year,” says Tim League, Alamo Drafthouse co-founder and Executive Chairman. “These events are more than just a celebration of our anniversary, they’re an expression of our love for film, that same love we’ve shared with our guests for 25 years.”

The event is part of Alamo’s 25th Anniversary Rolling Roadshow celebration, which Boxoffice PRO previously covered in May:

Another stop on the tour will be a screening of The Lion King at Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo on Friday, September 16, just a few feet away from a pride of actual lions.