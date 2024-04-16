Alamo Drafthouse Cinema to Open First Florida Location on April 29th

Courtesy of Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has announced that its first-ever Florida location, Alamo Drafthouse Naples, is set to open its doors to guests on April 29th. Alamo Drafthouse is also taking its first shot at mini golf with the opening of HappyLand Movie Miniature Golf, located in the lobby of their new theater. Guests who visit the new theater from April 29th to May 2nd will enjoy a 25% discount on select menu items and scratch-and-win cards for a chance to win prizes with every visit. Movie fans can also sign up for Alamo’s Season Pass subscription service and any Naples guest that joins between April 29th and July 29th will get their second month free. The new Alamo Drafthouse Naples is located in a 33,652-square-foot space in Mercato, a high-end, mixed-use retail center. All of its auditoriums are updated with luxury recliner seats and 4K digital projection.

The lobby mini golf concept HappyLand Movie Miniature Golf features 9 holes inspired by audience favorites, including a giant T-Rex and a hungry alligator. HappyLand will feature a full bar with 24 beers on tap and a golf-themed signature cocktail list, including an alcohol-free option called the Victory Lap. Riptide Brewing Co., a local Naples brewery, is also offering their Olde Naples Blonde Ale under a private label named Chubbs’ 19th Hole Blonde Ale. Inspired by the iconic character from Happy Gilmore, portrayed by the late Carl Weathers, a custom tap handle in the shape of Chubbs’ wooden hand is being developed in honor of the actor. The lounge and mini golf course will also be available to rent for events, parties, and screenings, with multiple HD TVs and room for 50 people.

HappyLand opens 30 minutes before the first movie each day and closes just after the start of the final show of the evening. Guests can start a round by purchasing a token from the concierge and redeeming it at a golf ball vending machine. Tokens cost $7 for adults, $5 for kids (15 and under), and every $20 spent at the HappyLand bar earns guests a free token. Play is open to all guests age 3 and up. In celebration of its first Florida location, Alamo Drafthouse Naples is also giving away a free year-long, two-person subscription to Alamo Season Pass and a year of free mini golf.

“The reception from the Naples community has been overwhelming,” says Alamo Drafthouse Cinema chief executive officer Michael Kustermann. “We’re always excited and grateful to be able to bring our unique brand of cinema to a new market, and with HappyLand on top of that this really feels like something special.”

“Bringing fun and whimsy to a night out at the movies has been our mission since we opened 28 years ago,” says Alamo Drafthouse founder and executive chairman Tim League. “Alamo Drafthouse Naples and HappyLand is a natural evolution in that sense, because what’s more fun than seeing a movie and then hitting golf balls between the legs of a giant gorilla?”

“We’ve given guests a small preview of the renowned Alamo experience by partnering with the team during our monthly outdoor movie events, and the Naples community couldn’t be more eager to enjoy the real thing,” said Valerie Cope, the senior marketing manager at Mercato. “We’re thrilled to welcome such a fun destination to our entertainment lineup and can’t wait to catch a flick on the big screen after putting a round or two.”