Alamo Drafthouse Cinema to Open Staten Island Location on July 22nd

Courtesy Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema welcomes film lovers to their new location on July 22nd, Alamo Drafthouse Staten Island. During the soft opening running through July 27th, guests will receive 25% off food and non-alcoholic beverages. Occupying 44,726 square feet of The Boulevard Shopping Center at 2636 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY, the 9-screen, 893-seat theater is the company’s fourth New York-area location, joining Yonkers, Downtown Brooklyn, and Lower Manhattan. The location will also house Flying Guillotine, a kung fu-themed collaboration with Wu-Tang Clan founder RZA that’s part bar and part martial arts museum. Flying Guillotine will feature posters and memorabilia spanning the history of kung fu cinema.



In addition to a tap wall of 45 draft beers, guests will enjoy a cocktail menu featuring nine classic cocktails, as well as nine original cocktails designed by bar manager Vincent Favella (previously of Brooklyn’s House of Wax and Lower Manhattan’s The Press Room). The space will also feature a giant 16’ Flying Guillotine over the entry to the bar and a board-breaking photo opportunity. Any purchase at the bar gets guests a token for the Flying Guillotine claw game, exact replicas designed by Pretty in Plastic of the three different flying guillotines used in all the Flying Guillotine films.



“Our Staten Island theater has been a long time coming, and I think we’ve got something that’s really going to wow our New York guests,” says Alamo Drafthouse CEO Shelli Taylor. “We’re committed to providing an elevated moviegoing experience that serves the great Staten Island community, and this new theater is a perfect expression of that commitment.”



“Bringing the coolest movie experience to ‘Shaolin’,” says RZA, “with a bar designed with the aesthetics of the Wu-Tang vibe – like Flying Guillotine – and an extensive collection of memorabilia, this location will surely be a place of many fun memories for Staten Islanders.”



“The modern action genre was undeniably born out of the kung fu movie explosion of the early 1970s,” says Tim League, founder and executive chairman of Alamo Drafthouse. “After Enter the Dragon, audiences craved more of this new visceral excitement, and the movie studios responded and were forever changed in its wake. Without this influence, there is no Matrix, there is no Mission: Impossible, and there is no action genre as we know it today. We love this legacy and want to celebrate and share its rich history throughout the walls of the Flying Guillotine bar and the theater itself.”



The location opens ahead of a string of new Alamo Drafthouse locations due later this year and during 2023 in Arlington, VA; St. Louis, MO; Boston, MA; and Chicago, IL.





Courtesy Alamo Drafthouse