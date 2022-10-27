Alamo Drafthouse Crystal City Takes Flight in the D.C. Metro Area

Courtesy of Alamo Drafthouse, photo credit Kat Moore

On Monday, October 24th, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema welcomed film lovers to the movies at the company’s newest location in the Washington, D.C. metro area, Alamo Drafthouse Crystal City. Occupying over 49,000 square feet, the 9-screen, 915-seat Arlington, Virginia theater is now the fourth Alamo Drafthouse in the greater Washington, D.C. area.

Each Alamo Drafthouse location has a unique interior theme, and the D.C. team was inspired by the theater’s proximity to the historic Washington National Airport. From aviation design elements throughout the lobby and hallways, to a horde of snakes attacking a plane at the entrance to The Big Show (the company’s premium large format auditorium), the theme continues throughout the building and completely takes flight in the theater’s specialty bar, Departures. Inspired by the golden age of flight, the bar aims to transport guests back to the heyday of air travel. Flight related movie posters and props can be found throughout and pay homage to the iconic moments of airplanes in the movies. Located on the second floor and featuring an outdoor patio, Departures bar offers a curated mix of local and national craft beer, wine, and a special drink menu of signature aviation-themed cocktails. Alamo Drafthouse Crystal City opens just in time to enjoy some Halloween frights and delights on the big screen.

“After more than five plus years of looking for the right location and another five plus years of development, we are happy be opening the doors to our part of the transformation of Crystal City and National Landing as a whole,” said Anthony Coco and Joseph Edwards, co-owners of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Crystal City. “The theater’s theme, lobby bar Departures, and The Big Show spaces have come together to create something special and unique to this location. Add on the Alamo Drafthouse’s top-of-the-line audio/visual presentation, unique programming, and unparalleled food and beverage service, and the Crystal City theater will provide an unrivaled out-of-home experience that we can’t wait to deliver to our guests.”