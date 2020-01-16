Alamo Drafthouse and Fantastic Fest Announce Year-Round Programming Series to Support Indie Genre Films

PRESS RELEASE

Austin-based cinema-eatery Alamo Drafthouse is giving genre films their due via a new programming series designed to bring the best in genre to cinephile audiences nationwide. Spawning directly out of Fantastic Fest, the largest genre film festival in the United States, Fantastic Fest Presents delivers chosen films from the festival to Alamo Drafthouse audiences around the country with Fantastic Fest extras such as bonus content, talent in attendance, livestream Q&As, afterparties, and more.

“Our reason for existence, and this is true for both the Alamo and Fantastic Fest, is to support emerging filmmakers and the incredible films they create,” says Alamo Drafthouse founder and CEO Tim League. “We see so many wonderful films debut at the festival each year; it is immensely rewarding to continue that relationship all the way through their commercial launch.”

The first selection is Come to Daddy (pictured), the directorial debut from genre producer and Fantastic Fest alum Ant Timpson (TurboKid, Deathgasm, ABCs of Death). Ahead of its February 7 theatrical release, Come to Daddy will have “Fantastic Fest Presents” screenings at 16 Alamo Drafthouse locations on Monday, February 3 with director Ant Timpson and star Elijah Wood in person in L.A. for a post-screening Q&A that will be livestreamed to audiences around the country.

“It’s exciting working with the Alamo Drafthouse team again,” says Come to Daddy director Ant Timpson. “I’ve worked with Tim League on multiple projects for decades now and had numerous films play at Fantastic Fest. Their dedication and creativity are always impressive, and a reminder of the glory days of cinema exhibition.”

The following Alamo Drafthouse locations are hosting Fantastic Fest Presents screenings of Come to Daddy with livestream Q&A on Monday, February 3. Tickets are available HERE.

Los Angeles, CA | Alamo Drafthouse Downtown LA

Brooklyn, NY | Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn

San Francisco, CA | Alamo Drafthouse New Mission

Austin, TX | Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar

San Antonio, TX | Alamo Drafthouse Park North

Denver, CO | Alamo Drafthouse Sloans Lake

Omaha, NE | Alamo Drafthouse La Vista

Twin Cities, MN | Alamo Drafthouse Woodbury

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX | Alamo Drafthouse Richardson

Ashburn, VA | Alamo Drafthouse One Loudoun

Kansas City, MO | Alamo Drafthouse Mainstreet

Raleigh, NC | Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh

Houston, TX | Alamo Drafthouse LaCenterra

El Paso, TX | Alamo Drafthouse Montecillo

Lubbock, TX | Alamo Drafthouse Lubbock

Tempe, AZ | Alamo Drafthouse Tempe

Additional doses of Fantastic Fest are available now at Alamo Drafthouse locations across the country as Fantastic Fest Presents showcases other favorites from last year’s festival such as The Wave, VHYes, Knives Out, and Color Out of Space. Next in line for Fantastic Fest Presents are screenings of fest standouts Vivarium, Extra Ordinary, and Butt Boy. For more info on Fantastic Fest Presents screenings, visit https://drafthouse.com/event/fantastic-fest-films

