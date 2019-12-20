Alamo Drafthouse Unites Two Couples with Star Wars-Themed Wedding Ceremonies

Matt and Mallory

To celebrate the end of an era more than 40 years in the making, Alamo Drafthouse put together two out-of-this-world Star Wars-themed wedding ceremonies before this evening’s opening-night screenings of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.



Two couples, Andy and Wendee Forbes, and Matt and Mallory Anderegg, longtime Alamo Drafthouse patrons who have made it a tradition of attending opening night of Star Wars films through the years, celebrated their fandom and love for each other with Star Wars-themed wedding ceremonies in the lobby of Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar in Austin, Texas before heading into the theater.