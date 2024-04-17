ALIEN Returns to Theaters April 26 to Celebrate 45th Anniversary

ALIEN - © 2024 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

In celebration of the 45th anniversary of Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi/horror masterpiece Alien, the film will return to theaters for a limited time on April 26th, otherwise known as Alien Day. An exclusive conversation between Ridley Scott and Fede Alvarez, the director/writer of the upcoming theatrical release Alien: Romulus, will appear alongside the film in theaters.

Alien was released in June 1979 and won an Oscar for best visual effects. The film stars Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver, Veronica Cartwright, Harry Dean Stanton, John Hurt, Ian Holm, and Yaphet Kotto and follows a crew aboard a commercial spacecraft that lands on an alien planet to investigate a mysterious transmission of unknown origin.

The iconic film spawned comic books, video games, novels, merchandise, and an active social presence. Fans can celebrate Alien Day and the fan-favorite franchise with exciting products across collectibles, books, apparel, and more.

20th Century Studios’ Alien: Romulus, from producer Ridley Scott and director/writer Fede Alvarez, opens in theaters nationwide August 16th. The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the franchise back to its roots. While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.