All the DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Movie Merch On Sale at Cinemas

Exhibition News • Boxoffice Staff • July 24 2024
Ryan Reynolds delivered on his promise via X for a Deadpool-designed popcorn bucket. That’s just one item among a whole array of exclusive ‘only in cinemas’ collectible merchandise hitting theaters this weekend with the release of Deadpool & Wolverine. Below, a look at the Deadpool & Wolverine merch available at some of North America’s largest cinema chains.

AMC Theatres

Regal

Cinemark

Marcus Theatres


B&B Theatres


Harkins Theatres

Santikos Entertainment


Emagine Entertainment


Alamo Drafthouse

Landmark Theatres


NCG – Neighborhood Cinemas Group


Reading Cinemas


Schulman Theatres – City Lights / Film Alley

News Stories