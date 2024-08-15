All the New Trailers and Reveals from Disney’s 2024 Fan Event D23

Courtesy of Disney/Pixar

D23, Disney’s annual ultimate fan event, took place last weekend in Anaheim, CA. The event pays homage to the year 1923, when Walt Disney opened his first studio in Hollywood. The Disney Entertainment Showcase included exclusive first looks at upcoming titles, as well as new title announcements and the first official words about films in development, such as Incredibles 3. The Walt Disney Company’s Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger kicked off the evening, which featured appearances from a number of Disney’s creative leaders, including Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman, Pixar Animation Studios’ Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter, Disney Animation’s Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Lee, and Marvel Studios’ President and producer Kevin Feige. While most of the big Marvel announcements were already revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, Disney had plenty of reveals ready for the annual fan gathering, providing a glimpse of Disney’s upcoming theatrical slate for 2025 and beyond.

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Moana 2

November 27

Moana herself, Auli‘i Cravalho, was on hand to reveal more Moana 2 details, alongside dancers and drummers from Nonosina Polynesia. Fans were among the first ever to hear “We’re Back,” an all-new song written by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear—one of several to be featured in the film. Moana and Maui reunite for an expansive new voyage following the adventures of the 2016 film ($248.7M domestic/$643.3M global). Dwayne Johnson, the inimitable voice of demigod Maui, also hit the stage to drum up excitement and reveal a new trailer and poster. The film is directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller.



Zootopia 2

November 2025

The follow-up to 2016’s Zootopia ($341.2M domestic/$1 billion global), Zootopia 2 brings back detectives Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde who are in search of a mysterious reptile who arrives and turns the mammal metropolis upside down. Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. Ginnifer Goodwin, who voices the clever bunny Judy, shared a special look at the film with Judy and Nick on the hunt for a fugitive snake neamed Gary. Jason Bateman returns as the voice of wise-cracking fox Nick Wilde and Ke Huy Quan was announced as the voice of Gary. Jared Bush, who wrote the screenplays for Zootopia, Moana, and Encanto, writes and directs.



Frozen 3

2027

Disney Animation’s Jennifer Lee, who wrote and directed 2013’s Frozen ($400.9M domestic/$1.3 billion global) and its 2019 follow-up ($477.3M domestic/$1.4 billion global), shared a brief tease and an in-room only look at concept art for Frozen 3, which arrives in movie theaters in 2027.



20th Century Studios



Avatar: Fire and Ash

December 19, 2025

James Cameron became an official Disney Legend over the weekend (alongside Harrison Ford, John Williams, Jamie Lee Curtis, Frank Oz, and others). During the entertainment showcase, Cameron was joined by Avatar stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña to reveal the title of the third film. Avatar: Fire and Ash will take audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure following 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water ($684M domestic/$2.3 billion global). Directed by Cameron, the new film from 20th Century Studios and Lightstorm Entertainment also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Oona Chaplin, Jack Champion, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss and Bailey Bass.



Pixar



Elio

June 13, 2025

Pixar’s upcoming feature film Eilo follows a space fanatic with an active imagination, who gets beamed up to the Communiverse (an interplanetary organization), where Elio is mistaken for Earth’s leader. The voice of Elio, Yonas Kibreab, greeted fans alongside Zoe Saldaña, who lends her voice to Elio’s Aunt Olga. The movie also features the voices of Brad Garrett and Jameela Jamil.



Hoppers

TBD 2026

Disney and Pixar’s feature film Hoppers sees scientists who have discovered how to “hop” human consciousness into lifelike robotic animals, which allows people to communicate with animals (as robot animals). The adventure introduces Mabel, an animal lover who seizes an opportunity to use the technology, uncovering mysteries within the animal world that are beyond anything she could have imagined. Hoppers features the voices of Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, and Jon Hamm.

Courtesy of Disney/Pixar



Toy Story 5

June 19, 2026

The toys are back in Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5. This time around it’s toy versus tech as Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang find their jobs exponentially harder when they go head to head with an all-new threat to playtime. The fivequel is directed by Andrew Stanton, co-directed by McKenna Harris and follows 2010’s Toy Story 3 ($415M domestic and $1.06 billion global) and 2019’s Toy Story 4 ($434M domestic and $1.07 billion global).

Courtesy of Disney/Pixar



Incredibles 3

TBD

Pixar’s Pete Docter had one final announcement, revealing that the super-family of The Incredibles ($261.4M domestic/$631.6M global) and Incredibles 2 ($608.5M domestic/$1.2 billion global) is heading back to the big screen for Incredibles 3, which is officially in the works at Pixar Animation Studios with filmmaker Brad Bird currently developing.



Walt Disney Studios



Mufasa: The Lion King

December 20

Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King closed out the evening with director Barry Jenkins welcoming songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda to the stage in his first D23 appearance. Together, they offered a special look at a sequence from the film featuring a new song, “I Always Wanted a Brother.” The voice cast features Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Theo Somolu, Braelyn Rankins and Anika Noni Rose, who were introduced after Jenkins shared details about the Mufasa origin story. 2019’s The Lion King saw $543.6M domestic and $1.6 billion globally.



Snow White

March 21, 2025

The live-action reimagining of the classic Disney tale Snow White stars Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as her stepmother, the Evil Queen. Both actors were on hand to share a special look at the upcoming film, including a brand-new teaser trailer and poster. Featuring original songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the new film is directed by Mike Webb and produced by Marc Platt.



Lilo & Stitch

Summer 2025

Stitch’s signature mayhem was on full view as he wreaked havoc on the Honda Center’s big screen. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, Lilo & Stitch is a live-action reimagining of the animated film from 2002. The story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family comes to theaters in the summer of 2025.



Tron: Ares

October 10, 2025

Jared Leto, who portrays Ares, hit the stage in style alongside an iconic Lightcycle. Cast members Jeff Bridges, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, and Leto shared details about their characters as well as an exclusive early look. Lasers burned into the screen, revealing “music by Nine Inch Nails.” Tron: Ares follows a highly sophisticated program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings. Joachim Rønning directs the first Tron film since 2010’s Tron: Legacy ($172M domestic/$400M global).

Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios



Freakier Friday

TBD 2025

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, the stars of the upcoming Freaky Friday follow-up, revealed to fans for the first time the sequel’s official title, Freakier Friday. The new film picks up years after Curtis and Lohan’s characters, Tess and Anna, first endured an identity crisis. Anna has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate challenges that come when two families merge, they discover that lightning might indeed strike twice. Freakier Friday also stars Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao.