Amazon Studios to Theatrically Release AIR Starring Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Viola Davis on April 5

Sports drama AIR will receive a wide global theatrical release on April 5, 2023 in advance of its premiere in worldwide on Prime Video.

In a first of its kind arrangement for the studio, Amazon Studios will distribute the film globally with Warner Bros. Pictures handling international as part of its distribution pact with Amazon’s MGM.

Directed by Ben Affleck as the first project from Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity, the film follows Nike’s fledgling partnership with the NBA’s then-rookie Michael Jordan in the early 1980s.

Matt Damon plays Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, Affleck plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight, Jason Bateman plays Nike executive Rob Strasser, and Viola Davis plays Michael Jordan’s mother Deloris Jordan. Alex Convery wrote the screenplay.

“Ben, Matt, and this all-star cast have delivered a fantastic film that will move, inspire, and entertain audiences around the globe,” Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon and MGM Studios, said in a press release. “With Ben’s incredible direction, the film delivers a nostalgic look back at a culture-defining moment that absolutely lends itself to a global theatrical event.”

“Matt and I are very excited for audiences to see AIR and proud that it’s the first release from Artists Equity. The movie was an extraordinary experience where we had the honor of working with some of the best cast and crew in the business, all of whom brought passion, persistence, and creativity to a collective effort at recreating a remarkable and aspirational story,” Affleck said in the same press release. “This was the best creative and personal experience of our lives and we look forward to many more like it.”