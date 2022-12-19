AMC Exceeds Same Weekend in Pre-Pandemic 2019 on Strength of Avatar: The Way of Water

Image courtesy: 20th Century Studios

AMC Theatres announced Monday that the company’s admissions revenue and food/beverage revenue both exceeded the same weekend in pre-pandemic 2019, which was led by the opening of Jumanji: The Next Level.

Across the entire industry, the domestic box office was up +29% versus the same weekend in 2019.

Tickets for Avatar: The Way of Water sold in RealD 3D and Premium Large Formats (PLFs) like Dolby Cinema at AMC, IMAX at AMC, and PRIME at AMC made up more than 70% of all box office gross to the movie at AMC.

Overseas, the movie played strong all weekend, but particularly on Saturday, when AMC’s Odeon Cinemas enjoyed its highest admissions revenue and food & beverage revenue for a single day in 2022.

“At AMC, we’re greatly encouraged to see our revenues soar on the opening weekend of Avatar: The Way of Water,” AMC’s Chair and CEO Adam Aron said in a press release. “James Cameron has done it again with a masterpiece of a film that generated revenues at AMC and Odeon Cinemas that were materially ahead of pre-pandemic 2019.”

The film “demands to be seen on the biggest screens, with the loudest sounds, in the most comfortable seats imaginable. Not only that, but I’d recommend seeing it in one of our premium formats like IMAX at AMC, Dolby at AMC or PRIME at AMC, Laser at AMC, and seeing it in the visually stunning 3D,” Aron continued. “The film is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced.”

“All of us at AMC and Odeon extend our eternal thanks to James Cameron for the brilliance of his vision, and to all our friends at Disney [through their subsidiary 20th Century Studios] for their tireless efforts to make this remarkable and immersive film,” Aron concluded. “I’ve already seen it twice this past weekend, and I can’t wait to go see it again.”