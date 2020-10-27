AMC, Cinemark Begin Bay Area Reopening

Another key market in the United States is reopening this weekend, with AMC and Cinemark announcing they will begin reopening select Bay Area locations in Northern California on Friday, October 30.

AMC, the country’s leading circuit, will add high profile locations including AMC Metreon 15, AMC Kabuki 8, AMC Eastridge 15, AMC Mercado 20, AMC Saratoga 14, AMC NewPark 12, and AMC Bay Street 16 to its roster of open cinemas. It will also be introducing a new location, AMC DINE-IN Sunnyvale 12, located about a 45-minute drive from San Francisco.

“The reopening of movie theatres around the country is essential to the theatrical industry and the entire entertainment ecosystem, and we thank local leaders in the Bay Area communities for allowing our guests to return to AMC,” commented AMC CEO Adam Aron. “We continue to see an overwhelming majority of state and local governments recognize the strong steps we have taken through AMC Safe & Clean to ensure that we are reopening responsibly and with a focus on the health and safety of our guests and associates. The feedback we’ve received from our guests indicate that our AMC Safe & Clean policies and protocols are working exactly as intended. We’re seeing record-high guest scores for the cleanliness of our theatres, far exceeding the marks we’ve received in the decades we’ve been tracking guest feedback. AMC Safe & Clean is the cornerstone of our efforts to woo back moviegoers to cinemas. Our AMC Safe & Clean protocols feature social distancing, mandatory mask wearing, the easy availability of disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer, along with high tech solutions like HEPA vacuums and enhanced air filtration through MERV 13 filters, as well as numerous other new safety and cleanliness procedures.”

For its part, Cinemark, the third-largest circuit in the nation, will reopen locations in Alameda, Santa Clara, and San Francisco counties by the end of the week.

“The Bay Area community is filled with avid moviegoers, and Cinemark is eager to welcome them back to the immersive cinematic experience that our auditoriums offer, as well as the exclusive experience of our Private Watch Parties that allow moviegoers to rent an entire auditorium for themselves and their trusted circle,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “With approximately 85 percent of our U.S. circuit open to overwhelmingly positive customer feedback, we are looking forward to providing these movie enthusiasts the ultimate entertainment experience they have been craving at our Century theatres with the health and safety protocols they can trust.”

This week’s round of reopening means AMC will have approximately 540 of its 600 domestic locations open by the end of October, roughly 90 percent of its circuit. Cinemark is not far off from that mark in its own circuit, with 292 of its 332 domestic sites planned to be back in operation by month’s end, representing 88 percent of its U.S. circuit.

Cinemark Locations Reopening on October 27:

CALIFORNIA

Fremont – Century at Pacific Commons and XD

Hayward – Century at Hayward

Hayward – Century Southland Mall

San Leandro – Century 16 Bayfair Mall

Union City – Century 25 Union Landing and XD

NEW YORK

Rochester – Cinemark Tinseltown USA and IMAX

AMC Theatres Locations Reopening on October 30:

CALIFORNIA

AMC Bay Street 16

AMC Eastridge 15

AMC Kabuki 8

AMC Mercado 20

AMC Metreon 15

AMC NewPark 12

AMC Saratoga 14

AMC DINE-IN Sunnyvale 12

Cinemark Locations Reopening on October 30:

CALIFORNIA

Milpitas – Century 20 Great Mall and XD

Mountain View – Century Cinema 16

San Francisco – Century San Francisco Centre 9 and XD

San Jose – CineArts Santana Row

San Jose – Century 20 Oakridge and XD

