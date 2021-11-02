AMC Theatres Renews Free Large Popcorn Offer for Retail Shareholders

AMC Theatres. Photo by Daniel Loria

AMC Theatres is renewing a perk for the company’s self-identified shareholders via AMC Investor Connect, the exhibitor announced today. Following up on a previous offer, existing and new shareholders who sign up for Investor Connect by the end of the year will be offered one free large popcorn with the purchase of a ticket in November, December and January. The offer, good for ticket purchases at any U.S. AMC Theatre, will be automatically added to the accounts of AMC Investor Connect members.

This is the second time AMC has offered free concessions to shareholders; the first came in June 2021 when the exhibitor introduced a free large popcorn offer which expired on Oct. 31.

AMC Investor Connect launched in June to capitalize on a surge of retail investor interest in the company. Beginning in January, the exhibitor—along with several other companies, most notably video game retailer GameStop—was the beneficiary of a campaign on Reddit forum WallStreetBets to engage in a coordinated short squeeze of the company’s stock.

“In June of 2021, with a free large popcorn offer, we launched AMC Investor Connect, a communications and rewards program designed for AMC shareholders,” said Adam Aron, Chairman of the Board and CEO of AMC, in a statement. “Membership in the new program far exceeded our original expectations, with some 365,000 people signing up for AMC Investor Connect in just a few months. So, we are repeating that free large popcorn offer, to reward our existing AMC Investor Connect participants and to encourage more of our shareholders to join.”

Aron added, “It is a high priority for us that our shareholders become, or continue to be, customers at our theatres. What better way is there for them to indulge themselves with movie theatre popcorn, especially when it is free, than by visiting an AMC? That is especially the case now, as in the next several weeks we will see the theatrical release of an incredible slate of upcoming films that includes The Eternals (opening November 5), Ghostbusters: Afterlife (opening November 19), Encanto (opening November 24) West Side Story (opening December 10) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (opening December 17), among many others.”

For more information, visit the AMC Investor Connect page.