Shang-Chi‘s Big Debut Pushes AMC Theatres to Labor Day Weekend Admissions/Revenue Record

Photo Credit: Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios

AMC Theatres posted a new Labor Day admissions/revenue record over the weekend thanks to the massive success of Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings, the company announced today. The previous AMC Labor Day weekend record was set in 2013.

In addition to the Labor Day record, this weekend also marked the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that attendance during a weekend in 2021 surpassed the same weekend in 2019.

Over two million people watched movies at AMC’s U.S. theater locations between Thursday (September 2) and Sunday (September 5). More than 800,000 people visited AMC’s theaters in Europe and the Middle East during the same timeframe.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings grossed an estimated $75.5 million over the three-day and an estimated $90 million over the four-day Labor Day weekend. That nearly tripled the Labor Day weekend box office of the frame’s previous record holder, Rob Zombie’s 2007 Halloween remake.

“For two overarching reasons, this Labor Day weekend in the United States has been an important milestone for AMC as we steadily work to generate a recovery for our business,” said Adam Aron, Chairman and CEO of AMC Theatres, in a statement. He continued, “This encouraging surge in attendance at AMC signals that as Hollywood releases movies, Americans eagerly want to return to movie theatres again.”