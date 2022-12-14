AMC Theatres Announces Co-Branded Credit Card

Courtesy of AMC

AMC Theatres has announced it will launch the AMC Entertainment Visa Card in early 2023. In partnership with Visa and credit card technology platform Deserve, the card marks the first co-branded movie theater credit card in the US. AMC Entertainment Visa cardholders will earn AMC Stubs rewards points with every purchase, with accelerated rewards for purchases at AMC, as well as gas, groceries, and dining. These points are in addition to the AMC Stubs points guests already earn at AMC Theatres as an AMC Stubs Insider, Premiere, or A-List Member.

To celebrate the launch of the AMC Entertainment Visa Card, new cardholders who spend at least $50 during the first three months will enjoy an extra $50 in AMC Stubs Bonus Bucks to spend on their next trip to the movies, within 90 days of receiving the reward. To accommodate the anticipated consumer demand for the card during the holiday movie-going season, AMC has introduced a waitlist. Those who sign up on the waitlist are guaranteed to be among the first who can apply for the AMC Entertainment Visa Card when it launches in early 2023. Waitlist participants who apply for an AMC Entertainment Visa Card will be entered into a sweepstakes to win a trip to attend a red-carpet movie premiere with AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron. The waitlist, as well as terms & conditions, can be found on AMC’s website at: AMCTheatres.com/Visa.

Adam Aron, AMC’s chairman and chief executive officer, said, “The AMC Entertainment Visa Card is another example of AMC’s continued dedication to providing real value to moviegoers and strengthening the relationship we have with our loyal moviegoing guests. Until now, the theatrical exhibition industry is one of the few untapped major retail sectors that hasn’t offered consumers the opportunity to amplify their purchase power, accelerate their rewards, and demonstrate their loyalty through the use of a co-branded credit card. With a built-in customer base of tens of millions of existing AMC Stubs members, we know there are avid moviegoers who will benefit greatly from using their AMC Entertainment Visa Card at the movies and for their everyday purchases. There also is another extremely important constituency for whom we care greatly, and who will find the AMC Entertainment Visa Card to be of compelling appeal: AMC’s millions of enthusiastic and passionate shareholders. This new AMC Entertainment Visa Card was certainly designed with them in mind.”

“At Deserve, we want to help our branded card partners craft meaningful rewards and point programs that really speak to value for their customers and give them the technology platform that allows them to quickly and securely launch any type of credit card product in the cloud, customized to their specific audience,” said Kalpesh Kapadia, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Deserve. “Partnering with AMC to launch this card tailor-made for movie fans is a perfect example of this commitment.”