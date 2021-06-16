AMC Theatres Announces First-Ever Juneteenth Series, Featuring Do the Right Thing, Love & Basketball, Moonlight, and More

Exhibition News • Boxoffice Staff • June 16 2021

AMC Theatres has announced their first-ever Juneteenth series, titled “AMC Black Picture Showcase Celebrating Juneteenth,” to be held at select theaters from Friday, June 18 through Thursday, June 24.

The series features seven films separated into three categories—”Black Changemakers,” “Black Cinema,” and “Black Joy”—with tickets set at $5 apiece (plus tax). The films, listed in full below along with participating theaters, will also be available as part of AMC’s Private Theatre Rental program, starting at $99 for an auditorium of up to 20 guests. The series marks AMC’s first series organized around Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved peoples in the United States.

 “This is a proud and historic moment for AMC, that could not have happened without the influence of our African American associates who used their voices to underscore the importance of honoring Juneteenth as a bedrock of American history,” said Adam Aron, CEO and president of AMC Theatres, “This opportunity is a celebration of the impact and accomplishments of African Americans in cinema. It is nothing less than a privilege for AMC to showcase their extraordinary talent.” 

Black Changemakers

Do the Right Thing—June 18

Harriet—June 18, 23

Black Cinema

The Water Man—June 19

Fences—June 19, 21

Moonlight—June 19, 24

Black Joy

Barbershop: The Next Cut—June 20

Love & Basketball—June 20, 22

Participating Theaters:

Albany, GA 

AMC Albany 16 

Atlanta, GA 

AMC Southlake Pavilion 24 

AMC Colonial 18 

AMC Sugarloaf Mills 18 

AMC Conyers Crossing 16 

AMC North Dekalb Mall 16 

AMC Parkway Pointe 15 

AMC Riverstone 15 

AMC Camp Creek 14 

Austin, TX 

AMC Barton Creek 14 

Baltimore, MD 

AMC Owings Mills 17 

AMC White Marsh 16 

Baton Rouge, LA 

AMC Baton Rouge 16 

AMC Mall Of Louisiana 15 

Billings, MT 

AMC Shiloh 14 

Birmingham, AL 

AMC Lee Branch 15 

AMC Patton Creek 15 

AMC Summit 16 

Boston, MA 

AMC Boston Common 19 

AMC Liberty Tree Mall 20 

AMC Methuen 20 

Charlotte, NC 

AMC Carolina Pavilion 22 

AMC Concord Mills 24 

AMC Hickory 15 

AMC Northlake Mall 14 

Chattanooga, TN 

AMC Chattanooga 18 

AMC Northgate 14 

Chicago, IL 

AMC Cicero 14 

AMC Crestwood 18 

AMC Ford City 14 

AMC Galewood 14 

AMC River East 21 

AMC Schererville 16 

AMC South Barrington 24 

AMC Streets Of Woodfield 20 

AMC Village Crossing 18 

AMC Yorktown 18 

Cincinnati, OH 

AMC Newport On The Levee 20 

AMC West Chester 18 

Cleveland, OH 

AMC Solon 16 

Columbia, SC 

AMC Dutch Square 14 

AMC Harbison 14 

Columbus, GA 

AMC Tiger 13 

AMC Columbus 15 

Columbus, OH 

AMC Dublin Village 18 

AMC Easton Town Center 30 

AMC Grove City 14 

Corpus Christi, TX 

AMC Corpus 16 

Dallas, TX 

AMC Burleson 14 

AMC Firewheel Town Center 18 

AMC Grapevine Mills 30 

AMC Irving Mall 14 

AMC Lake Worth 14 

AMC Mesquite 30 

AMC NorthPark 15 

AMC Parks @ Arlington 18 

AMC Stonebriar Mall 24 

Denver, CO 

AMC Highlands Ranch 24 

AMC Westminster Promenade 24 

AMC Arapahoe Crossing 16 

AMC Southlands 16 

Des Moines, IA 

AMC Johnston 16 

Detroit, MI 

AMC Fairlane 21 

AMC Forum 30 

AMC Gratiot 15 

AMC Great Lakes 25 

AMC John R 15 

AMC Livonia 20 

El Paso, TX 

AMC El Paso 16 

Evansville, IN 

AMC Evansville 16 

Ft. Myers, FL 

AMC Merchants Crossing 16 

Ft. Smith, AR 

AMC Fort Smith 14 

Ft. Wayne, IN 

AMC Fort Wayne 20 

AMC Jefferson Point 18 

Grand Rapids, MI 

AMC Grand Rapids 18 

Greensboro, NC 

AMC Greensboro 18 

Greenville, NC 

AMC Jacksonville 16 

Harlingen, TX 

AMC Edinburg 18 

Hartford, CT 

AMC Plainville 20 

Houston, TX 

AMC Brazos 14 

AMC Deerbrook 24 

AMC First Colony 24 

AMC Fountains 18 

AMC Gulf Pointe 30 

AMC Katy Mills 20 

AMC Willowbrook 24 

AMC Yorktown 15 

Huntsville, AL 

AMC Valley Bend 18 

Indianapolis, IN 

AMC Indianapolis 17 

AMC Perry Crossing 18 

AMC Washington Sq 12 

Jacksonville, FL 

AMC Orange Park 24 

AMC Regency Jax 24 

Kansas City, MO 

AMC Studio 28 

AMC Barrywoods 24 

AMC Independence 20 

AMC Town Center 20 

AMC Prairiefire 17 

AMC Parkway 14 

Knoxville, TN 

AMC Knoxville 16 

Las Vegas, NV 

AMC Town Square 18 

Los Angeles, CA 

AMC Burbank 16 

AMC Ontario Mills 30 

AMC Orange 30 

AMC Fullerton 20 

AMC Norwalk 20 

AMC Puente Hills 20 

AMC Rolling Hills 20 

AMC Universal CityWalk Hollywood 19 

AMC Del Amo 18 

AMC Covina 17 

AMC Galleria At South Bay 16 

AMC Promenade 16 

AMC Santa Anita 16 

AMC Tyler 16 

Louisville, KY 

AMC Stonybrook 20 

Madison, WI 

AMC Desert Star 15 

Miami, FL 

AMC Pompano Beach 18 

AMC Aventura Mall 24 

AMC Sunset Place 24 

Milwaukee, WI 

AMC Mayfair 18 

Minneapolis, MN 

AMC Eden Prairie Mall 18 

AMC Arbor Lakes 16 

AMC Coon Rapids 16 

AMC Inver Grove 16 

AMC Southdale Center 16 

AMC Apple Valley 15 

AMC Rosedale 14 

Mobile, AL 

AMC Pensacola 18 

AMC Mobile 16 

AMC Bayou 15 

AMC Wharf 15 

Montgomery, AL 

AMC Festival Plaza 16 

Nashville, TN 

AMC Murfreesboro 16 

AMC Thoroughbred 20 

New Orleans, LA 

AMC Elmwood Palace 20 

AMC Westbank Palace 16 

New York, NY 

AMC Clifton Commons 16 

AMC Crystal Run 16 

AMC Danbury 16 

AMC Empire 25 

AMC Garden State 16 

AMC Jersey Gardens 20 

AMC Kips Bay 15 

AMC Monmouth Mall 15 

AMC New Brunswick 18 

AMC Palisades 21 

AMC Port Chester 14 

AMC Rockaway 16 

AMC Stony Brook 17 

Norfolk, VA 

AMC Hampton 24 

AMC Lynnhaven 18 

Oklahoma, OK 

AMC Quail Springs Mall 24 

AMC Crossroads Mall 16 

Omaha, NE 

AMC Council Bluffs 17 

Orlando, FL 

AMC Avenue 16 

AMC Altamonte Mall 18 

AMC Disney Springs 24 

Peoria, IL 

AMC Grand Prairie 18 

Philadelphia, PA 

AMC Cherry Hill 24 

AMC Neshaminy 24 

AMC Allentown 16 

AMC Center Valley 16 

AMC Voorhees 16 

AMC Philadelphia Mills 14 

Phoenix, AZ 

AMC Esplanade 14 

AMC Deer Valley 17 

AMC Desert Ridge 18 

AMC Westgate 20 

AMC Ahwatukee 24 

AMC Arizona Center 24 

Pittsburg, PA 

AMC Waterfront 22 

AMC Westmoreland 15 

Portland, OR 

AMC Vancouver Mall 23 

Raleigh, NC 

AMC Durham 15 

AMC Market Fair 15 

AMC Southpoint 17 

Rockford, IL 

AMC Rockford 16 

Sacramento, CA 

AMC Manteca 16 

San Diego, CA 

AMC Palm Promenade 14 

AMC Fashion Valley 18 

AMC Mission Valley 20 

San Francisco, CA 

AMC Eastridge 15 

AMC Bay Street 16 

AMC Metreon 16 

AMC Mercado 20 

Savannah, GA 

AMC Savannah 10 

Seattle, WA 

AMC Alderwood 16 

AMC Southcenter 16 

South Bend, IN 

AMC South Bend 16 

Spokane, WA 

AMC River Park Square 20 

St. Louis, MO 

AMC Chesterfield 14 

Tallahassee, FL 

AMC Tallahassee 20 

Tampa, FL 

AMC Bradenton 20 

AMC Highwoods 20 

AMC Regency-bdn 20 

AMC Woodlands Square 20 

AMC Veterans Expressway 24 

Traverse City, MI 

AMC Cherry Blossom 14 

Tri-Cities, TN 

AMC Johnson City 14 

Tulsa, OK 

AMC Southroads 20 

Tyler, TX 

AMC Tyler 14 

Waco, TX 

AMC Galaxy 16 

Washington, DC 

AMC Hoffman 22 

AMC Mj Capital Center 12 

AMC Potomac Mills 18 

AMC Rio Cinemas 18 

AMC Tysons Corner Center 16 

West Palm Beach, FL 

AMC Port St Lucie 14 

AMC Indian River 24 

Wilmington, NC 

AMC Wilmington 16 

