AMC Theatres Announces First-Ever Juneteenth Series, Featuring Do the Right Thing, Love & Basketball, Moonlight, and More

AMC Theatres has announced their first-ever Juneteenth series, titled “AMC Black Picture Showcase Celebrating Juneteenth,” to be held at select theaters from Friday, June 18 through Thursday, June 24.

The series features seven films separated into three categories—”Black Changemakers,” “Black Cinema,” and “Black Joy”—with tickets set at $5 apiece (plus tax). The films, listed in full below along with participating theaters, will also be available as part of AMC’s Private Theatre Rental program, starting at $99 for an auditorium of up to 20 guests. The series marks AMC’s first series organized around Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved peoples in the United States.

“This is a proud and historic moment for AMC, that could not have happened without the influence of our African American associates who used their voices to underscore the importance of honoring Juneteenth as a bedrock of American history,” said Adam Aron, CEO and president of AMC Theatres, “This opportunity is a celebration of the impact and accomplishments of African Americans in cinema. It is nothing less than a privilege for AMC to showcase their extraordinary talent.”

Black Changemakers

Do the Right Thing—June 18

Harriet—June 18, 23

Black Cinema

The Water Man—June 19

Fences—June 19, 21

Moonlight—June 19, 24

Black Joy

Barbershop: The Next Cut—June 20

Love & Basketball—June 20, 22

Participating Theaters:

Albany, GA

AMC Albany 16

Atlanta, GA

AMC Southlake Pavilion 24

AMC Colonial 18

AMC Sugarloaf Mills 18

AMC Conyers Crossing 16

AMC North Dekalb Mall 16

AMC Parkway Pointe 15

AMC Riverstone 15

AMC Camp Creek 14

Austin, TX

AMC Barton Creek 14

Baltimore, MD

AMC Owings Mills 17

AMC White Marsh 16

Baton Rouge, LA

AMC Baton Rouge 16

AMC Mall Of Louisiana 15

Billings, MT

AMC Shiloh 14

Birmingham, AL

AMC Lee Branch 15

AMC Patton Creek 15

AMC Summit 16

Boston, MA

AMC Boston Common 19

AMC Liberty Tree Mall 20

AMC Methuen 20

Charlotte, NC

AMC Carolina Pavilion 22

AMC Concord Mills 24

AMC Hickory 15

AMC Northlake Mall 14

Chattanooga, TN

AMC Chattanooga 18

AMC Northgate 14

Chicago, IL

AMC Cicero 14

AMC Crestwood 18

AMC Ford City 14

AMC Galewood 14

AMC River East 21

AMC Schererville 16

AMC South Barrington 24

AMC Streets Of Woodfield 20

AMC Village Crossing 18

AMC Yorktown 18

Cincinnati, OH

AMC Newport On The Levee 20

AMC West Chester 18

Cleveland, OH

AMC Solon 16

Columbia, SC

AMC Dutch Square 14

AMC Harbison 14

Columbus, GA

AMC Tiger 13

AMC Columbus 15

Columbus, OH

AMC Dublin Village 18

AMC Easton Town Center 30

AMC Grove City 14

Corpus Christi, TX

AMC Corpus 16

Dallas, TX

AMC Burleson 14

AMC Firewheel Town Center 18

AMC Grapevine Mills 30

AMC Irving Mall 14

AMC Lake Worth 14

AMC Mesquite 30

AMC NorthPark 15

AMC Parks @ Arlington 18

AMC Stonebriar Mall 24

Denver, CO

AMC Highlands Ranch 24

AMC Westminster Promenade 24

AMC Arapahoe Crossing 16

AMC Southlands 16

Des Moines, IA

AMC Johnston 16

Detroit, MI

AMC Fairlane 21

AMC Forum 30

AMC Gratiot 15

AMC Great Lakes 25

AMC John R 15

AMC Livonia 20

El Paso, TX

AMC El Paso 16

Evansville, IN

AMC Evansville 16

Ft. Myers, FL

AMC Merchants Crossing 16

Ft. Smith, AR

AMC Fort Smith 14

Ft. Wayne, IN

AMC Fort Wayne 20

AMC Jefferson Point 18

Grand Rapids, MI

AMC Grand Rapids 18

Greensboro, NC

AMC Greensboro 18

Greenville, NC

AMC Jacksonville 16

Harlingen, TX

AMC Edinburg 18

Hartford, CT

AMC Plainville 20

Houston, TX

AMC Brazos 14

AMC Deerbrook 24

AMC First Colony 24

AMC Fountains 18

AMC Gulf Pointe 30

AMC Katy Mills 20

AMC Willowbrook 24

AMC Yorktown 15

Huntsville, AL

AMC Valley Bend 18

Indianapolis, IN

AMC Indianapolis 17

AMC Perry Crossing 18

AMC Washington Sq 12

Jacksonville, FL

AMC Orange Park 24

AMC Regency Jax 24

Kansas City, MO

AMC Studio 28

AMC Barrywoods 24

AMC Independence 20

AMC Town Center 20

AMC Prairiefire 17

AMC Parkway 14

Knoxville, TN

AMC Knoxville 16

Las Vegas, NV

AMC Town Square 18

Los Angeles, CA

AMC Burbank 16

AMC Ontario Mills 30

AMC Orange 30

AMC Fullerton 20

AMC Norwalk 20

AMC Puente Hills 20

AMC Rolling Hills 20

AMC Universal CityWalk Hollywood 19

AMC Del Amo 18

AMC Covina 17

AMC Galleria At South Bay 16

AMC Promenade 16

AMC Santa Anita 16

AMC Tyler 16

Louisville, KY

AMC Stonybrook 20

Madison, WI

AMC Desert Star 15

Miami, FL

AMC Pompano Beach 18

AMC Aventura Mall 24

AMC Sunset Place 24

Milwaukee, WI

AMC Mayfair 18

Minneapolis, MN

AMC Eden Prairie Mall 18

AMC Arbor Lakes 16

AMC Coon Rapids 16

AMC Inver Grove 16

AMC Southdale Center 16

AMC Apple Valley 15

AMC Rosedale 14

Mobile, AL

AMC Pensacola 18

AMC Mobile 16

AMC Bayou 15

AMC Wharf 15

Montgomery, AL

AMC Festival Plaza 16

Nashville, TN

AMC Murfreesboro 16

AMC Thoroughbred 20

New Orleans, LA

AMC Elmwood Palace 20

AMC Westbank Palace 16

New York, NY

AMC Clifton Commons 16

AMC Crystal Run 16

AMC Danbury 16

AMC Empire 25

AMC Garden State 16

AMC Jersey Gardens 20

AMC Kips Bay 15

AMC Monmouth Mall 15

AMC New Brunswick 18

AMC Palisades 21

AMC Port Chester 14

AMC Rockaway 16

AMC Stony Brook 17

Norfolk, VA

AMC Hampton 24

AMC Lynnhaven 18

Oklahoma, OK

AMC Quail Springs Mall 24

AMC Crossroads Mall 16

Omaha, NE

AMC Council Bluffs 17

Orlando, FL

AMC Avenue 16

AMC Altamonte Mall 18

AMC Disney Springs 24

Peoria, IL

AMC Grand Prairie 18

Philadelphia, PA

AMC Cherry Hill 24

AMC Neshaminy 24

AMC Allentown 16

AMC Center Valley 16

AMC Voorhees 16

AMC Philadelphia Mills 14

Phoenix, AZ

AMC Esplanade 14

AMC Deer Valley 17

AMC Desert Ridge 18

AMC Westgate 20

AMC Ahwatukee 24

AMC Arizona Center 24

Pittsburg, PA

AMC Waterfront 22

AMC Westmoreland 15

Portland, OR

AMC Vancouver Mall 23

Raleigh, NC

AMC Durham 15

AMC Market Fair 15

AMC Southpoint 17

Rockford, IL

AMC Rockford 16

Sacramento, CA

AMC Manteca 16

San Diego, CA

AMC Palm Promenade 14

AMC Fashion Valley 18

AMC Mission Valley 20

San Francisco, CA

AMC Eastridge 15

AMC Bay Street 16

AMC Metreon 16

AMC Mercado 20

Savannah, GA

AMC Savannah 10

Seattle, WA

AMC Alderwood 16

AMC Southcenter 16

South Bend, IN

AMC South Bend 16

Spokane, WA

AMC River Park Square 20

St. Louis, MO

AMC Chesterfield 14

Tallahassee, FL

AMC Tallahassee 20

Tampa, FL

AMC Bradenton 20

AMC Highwoods 20

AMC Regency-bdn 20

AMC Woodlands Square 20

AMC Veterans Expressway 24

Traverse City, MI

AMC Cherry Blossom 14

Tri-Cities, TN

AMC Johnson City 14

Tulsa, OK

AMC Southroads 20

Tyler, TX

AMC Tyler 14

Waco, TX

AMC Galaxy 16

Washington, DC

AMC Hoffman 22

AMC Mj Capital Center 12

AMC Potomac Mills 18

AMC Rio Cinemas 18

AMC Tysons Corner Center 16

West Palm Beach, FL

AMC Port St Lucie 14

AMC Indian River 24

Wilmington, NC

AMC Wilmington 16