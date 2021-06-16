AMC Theatres Announces First-Ever Juneteenth Series, Featuring Do the Right Thing, Love & Basketball, Moonlight, and More

AMC Theatres has announced their first-ever Juneteenth series, titled “AMC Black Picture Showcase Celebrating Juneteenth,” to be held at select theaters from Friday, June 18 through Thursday, June 24.
The series features seven films separated into three categories—”Black Changemakers,” “Black Cinema,” and “Black Joy”—with tickets set at $5 apiece (plus tax). The films, listed in full below along with participating theaters, will also be available as part of AMC’s Private Theatre Rental program, starting at $99 for an auditorium of up to 20 guests. The series marks AMC’s first series organized around Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved peoples in the United States.
“This is a proud and historic moment for AMC, that could not have happened without the influence of our African American associates who used their voices to underscore the importance of honoring Juneteenth as a bedrock of American history,” said Adam Aron, CEO and president of AMC Theatres, “This opportunity is a celebration of the impact and accomplishments of African Americans in cinema. It is nothing less than a privilege for AMC to showcase their extraordinary talent.”
Black Changemakers
Do the Right Thing—June 18
Harriet—June 18, 23
Black Cinema
The Water Man—June 19
Fences—June 19, 21
Moonlight—June 19, 24
Black Joy
Barbershop: The Next Cut—June 20
Love & Basketball—June 20, 22
Participating Theaters:
Albany, GA
AMC Albany 16
Atlanta, GA
AMC Southlake Pavilion 24
AMC Colonial 18
AMC Sugarloaf Mills 18
AMC Conyers Crossing 16
AMC North Dekalb Mall 16
AMC Parkway Pointe 15
AMC Riverstone 15
AMC Camp Creek 14
Austin, TX
AMC Barton Creek 14
Baltimore, MD
AMC Owings Mills 17
AMC White Marsh 16
Baton Rouge, LA
AMC Baton Rouge 16
AMC Mall Of Louisiana 15
Billings, MT
AMC Shiloh 14
Birmingham, AL
AMC Lee Branch 15
AMC Patton Creek 15
AMC Summit 16
Boston, MA
AMC Boston Common 19
AMC Liberty Tree Mall 20
AMC Methuen 20
Charlotte, NC
AMC Carolina Pavilion 22
AMC Concord Mills 24
AMC Hickory 15
AMC Northlake Mall 14
Chattanooga, TN
AMC Chattanooga 18
AMC Northgate 14
Chicago, IL
AMC Cicero 14
AMC Crestwood 18
AMC Ford City 14
AMC Galewood 14
AMC River East 21
AMC Schererville 16
AMC South Barrington 24
AMC Streets Of Woodfield 20
AMC Village Crossing 18
AMC Yorktown 18
Cincinnati, OH
AMC Newport On The Levee 20
AMC West Chester 18
Cleveland, OH
AMC Solon 16
Columbia, SC
AMC Dutch Square 14
AMC Harbison 14
Columbus, GA
AMC Tiger 13
AMC Columbus 15
Columbus, OH
AMC Dublin Village 18
AMC Easton Town Center 30
AMC Grove City 14
Corpus Christi, TX
AMC Corpus 16
Dallas, TX
AMC Burleson 14
AMC Firewheel Town Center 18
AMC Grapevine Mills 30
AMC Irving Mall 14
AMC Lake Worth 14
AMC Mesquite 30
AMC NorthPark 15
AMC Parks @ Arlington 18
AMC Stonebriar Mall 24
Denver, CO
AMC Highlands Ranch 24
AMC Westminster Promenade 24
AMC Arapahoe Crossing 16
AMC Southlands 16
Des Moines, IA
AMC Johnston 16
Detroit, MI
AMC Fairlane 21
AMC Forum 30
AMC Gratiot 15
AMC Great Lakes 25
AMC John R 15
AMC Livonia 20
El Paso, TX
AMC El Paso 16
Evansville, IN
AMC Evansville 16
Ft. Myers, FL
AMC Merchants Crossing 16
Ft. Smith, AR
AMC Fort Smith 14
Ft. Wayne, IN
AMC Fort Wayne 20
AMC Jefferson Point 18
Grand Rapids, MI
AMC Grand Rapids 18
Greensboro, NC
AMC Greensboro 18
Greenville, NC
AMC Jacksonville 16
Harlingen, TX
AMC Edinburg 18
Hartford, CT
AMC Plainville 20
Houston, TX
AMC Brazos 14
AMC Deerbrook 24
AMC First Colony 24
AMC Fountains 18
AMC Gulf Pointe 30
AMC Katy Mills 20
AMC Willowbrook 24
AMC Yorktown 15
Huntsville, AL
AMC Valley Bend 18
Indianapolis, IN
AMC Indianapolis 17
AMC Perry Crossing 18
AMC Washington Sq 12
Jacksonville, FL
AMC Orange Park 24
AMC Regency Jax 24
Kansas City, MO
AMC Studio 28
AMC Barrywoods 24
AMC Independence 20
AMC Town Center 20
AMC Prairiefire 17
AMC Parkway 14
Knoxville, TN
AMC Knoxville 16
Las Vegas, NV
AMC Town Square 18
Los Angeles, CA
AMC Burbank 16
AMC Ontario Mills 30
AMC Orange 30
AMC Fullerton 20
AMC Norwalk 20
AMC Puente Hills 20
AMC Rolling Hills 20
AMC Universal CityWalk Hollywood 19
AMC Del Amo 18
AMC Covina 17
AMC Galleria At South Bay 16
AMC Promenade 16
AMC Santa Anita 16
AMC Tyler 16
Louisville, KY
AMC Stonybrook 20
Madison, WI
AMC Desert Star 15
Miami, FL
AMC Pompano Beach 18
AMC Aventura Mall 24
AMC Sunset Place 24
Milwaukee, WI
AMC Mayfair 18
Minneapolis, MN
AMC Eden Prairie Mall 18
AMC Arbor Lakes 16
AMC Coon Rapids 16
AMC Inver Grove 16
AMC Southdale Center 16
AMC Apple Valley 15
AMC Rosedale 14
Mobile, AL
AMC Pensacola 18
AMC Mobile 16
AMC Bayou 15
AMC Wharf 15
Montgomery, AL
AMC Festival Plaza 16
Nashville, TN
AMC Murfreesboro 16
AMC Thoroughbred 20
New Orleans, LA
AMC Elmwood Palace 20
AMC Westbank Palace 16
New York, NY
AMC Clifton Commons 16
AMC Crystal Run 16
AMC Danbury 16
AMC Empire 25
AMC Garden State 16
AMC Jersey Gardens 20
AMC Kips Bay 15
AMC Monmouth Mall 15
AMC New Brunswick 18
AMC Palisades 21
AMC Port Chester 14
AMC Rockaway 16
AMC Stony Brook 17
Norfolk, VA
AMC Hampton 24
AMC Lynnhaven 18
Oklahoma, OK
AMC Quail Springs Mall 24
AMC Crossroads Mall 16
Omaha, NE
AMC Council Bluffs 17
Orlando, FL
AMC Avenue 16
AMC Altamonte Mall 18
AMC Disney Springs 24
Peoria, IL
AMC Grand Prairie 18
Philadelphia, PA
AMC Cherry Hill 24
AMC Neshaminy 24
AMC Allentown 16
AMC Center Valley 16
AMC Voorhees 16
AMC Philadelphia Mills 14
Phoenix, AZ
AMC Esplanade 14
AMC Deer Valley 17
AMC Desert Ridge 18
AMC Westgate 20
AMC Ahwatukee 24
AMC Arizona Center 24
Pittsburg, PA
AMC Waterfront 22
AMC Westmoreland 15
Portland, OR
AMC Vancouver Mall 23
Raleigh, NC
AMC Durham 15
AMC Market Fair 15
AMC Southpoint 17
Rockford, IL
AMC Rockford 16
Sacramento, CA
AMC Manteca 16
San Diego, CA
AMC Palm Promenade 14
AMC Fashion Valley 18
AMC Mission Valley 20
San Francisco, CA
AMC Eastridge 15
AMC Bay Street 16
AMC Metreon 16
AMC Mercado 20
Savannah, GA
AMC Savannah 10
Seattle, WA
AMC Alderwood 16
AMC Southcenter 16
South Bend, IN
AMC South Bend 16
Spokane, WA
AMC River Park Square 20
St. Louis, MO
AMC Chesterfield 14
Tallahassee, FL
AMC Tallahassee 20
Tampa, FL
AMC Bradenton 20
AMC Highwoods 20
AMC Regency-bdn 20
AMC Woodlands Square 20
AMC Veterans Expressway 24
Traverse City, MI
AMC Cherry Blossom 14
Tri-Cities, TN
AMC Johnson City 14
Tulsa, OK
AMC Southroads 20
Tyler, TX
AMC Tyler 14
Waco, TX
AMC Galaxy 16
Washington, DC
AMC Hoffman 22
AMC Mj Capital Center 12
AMC Potomac Mills 18
AMC Rio Cinemas 18
AMC Tysons Corner Center 16
West Palm Beach, FL
AMC Port St Lucie 14
AMC Indian River 24
Wilmington, NC
AMC Wilmington 16
