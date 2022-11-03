AMC Theatres Announces Holiday Season $5 Discount Tuesdays

Image courtesy AMC Theatres

Heading into the holiday moviegoing season, AMC Theatres announced today that all movies are just $5 plus tax, every Tuesday at all US AMC locations through the end of January 2023. To participate in $5 Discount Tuesdays, AMC guests must be a member of the AMC Stubs program. The rewards program allows guests to earn points on every purchase, including the free AMC Stubs Insider tier. While a premium experience fee applies for movies in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and PRIME at AMC, the base fee is still $5 every Tuesday.

What would a trip to the movies be without popcorn and a drink? At participating locations, guests can also pair a small popcorn with their choice of a 21 oz. ICEE or a small Coca-Cola Freestyle drink for $5 plus tax every week on Discount Tuesdays. Discount Tuesday at AMC applies only to movie showtimes on Tuesday. Note that fan events, private screenings, movie marathons, double features, Fathom Events, Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, and select showtimes of certain foreign language films are not eligible. For more information about Discount Tuesday at AMC, guests can visit: https://www.amctheatres.com/discount-tuesdays