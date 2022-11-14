AMC Theatres Sets November Record w/ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Image courtesy: Disney / Marvel Studios

AMC Theaters broke its November record with 4.9 million attendees this weekend, in conjunction with its overseas ODEON Cinemas Group locations, largely on the strength of Disney and Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This was:

AMC’s #4 global weekend of 2022

AMC’s #5 global weekend post-pandemic

2.25x AMC’s global admissions revenue during the equivalent weekend in 2021

+53% above AMC’s global admissions revenue during the equivalent weekend in 2019, the last pre-pandemic year

Saturday marked AMC’s all-time highest November sales day for concessions and beverages

The film itself also broke the overall box office’s November domestic opening weekend record by a solid margin, with an estimated $180M, beating the prior record of 2013’s The Hunger Games: Catching Fire ($158.0M).

“We salute and send our genuine thanks to our friends at Disney, Marvel, and to director Ryan Coogler for an incredible film, which both is resonating with critics and is a huge hit with movie fans,” AMC’s CEO and Chair Adam Aron said in a press release.

“The enormous success of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is yet another reminder that there are so many millions of moviegoers, Americans and in so many countries around the world, who are ready, willing, able, and indeed eager to come out of their homes to enjoy the magic of the theatrical big screen.”