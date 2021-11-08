AMC Theatres to Present Disney Surprise Screenings at Select Locations Next Weekend, November 12-14

Courtesy of AMC Entertainment

AMC Theatres announced Monday it will team with Disney to bring four as-yet-unannounced fan favorite movies back to the big screen this weekend from November 12-14, at more than 200 particpating AMC locations nationwide.

Four different films will each play once per day on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: one from Pixar, one from Walt Disney Animation Studios, one from Walt Disney Studios, and one from Lucasfilm (likely meaning a Star Wars film). Each title will also be preceded by a Disney short.

A ticket costs only $5 each, including an AMC concession offer for an additional $5. Tickets and a list of participating locations can be found at: https://www.amctheatres.com/disney-plus-day-surprise-screenings-weekend

“We appreciate Disney working together with us to provide AMC moviegoers the opportunity to see their favorite Disney films with family and friends in their local theatre,” AMC Theatres Executive Vice President of Worldwide Programming and Chief Content Officer Elizabeth Frank said in a press release. “Though I see many movies at home through Disney+, I love experiencing my favorites on the big screen and the surprise screenings will add to the fun. With Disney’s phenomenal library of movies, it will be challenging to pick just four.”