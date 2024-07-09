AMC Theatres Hits Record 2024 Domestic Attendance Over the July 4th Weekend

Courtesy of AMC

More than 4 million domestic moviegoers spent part of their extended July 4th holiday weekend at AMC, making it the company’s busiest Wednesday through Sunday period of the year in the United States. In all, AMC welcomed 4.2 million guests to its U.S. locations from July 3rd through July 7th.

The attendance was driven by a slate of diverse films that gave audiences plenty of entertaining options, with family, horror, action, and western films all finishing among the top six films of the weekend domestic box office. The domestic box office was led by the debut of Despicable Me 4, which opened to $122.6M over the five-day period.

To celebrate the opening of Despicable Me 4, AMC launched its latest line of movie-themed merchandise, including an all-new collectible popcorn bucket and plush. AMC’s success in movie-themed merchandise is showing no signs of slowing down, with AMC’s Despicable Me 4 collectibles becoming the company’s highest-grossing merchandise program of the year and second highest in the company’s history. AMC’s Wednesday, July 3rd, was the third-best Wednesday for food and beverage revenue in company history, which includes the merchandise sales.

Adam Aron, AMC chairman and chief executive officer, commented, “Needless to say, we are quite pleased to see the strong showing from our U.S. moviegoers during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The performance of Despicable Me 4 reinforces that this is a successful and beloved franchise, and we send our congratulations and gratitude to our partners at Universal and Illumination. It’s also important to note that AMC’s weekend was driven by the wide-ranging appeal of several movies that offer distinct and diverse options.”

“We are especially excited that Wednesday, July 3, generated the third highest food and beverage revenue on a Wednesday in our company history,” continued Aron. “This is a tribute to the expertise of our culinary teams throughout the company. We’re also pleased to see that AMC’s merchandise strategy continues to reap benefits, both in the offerings for our guests, and in terms of revenue for the Company. Week after week, our guests tell us through their purchases that compelling, movie-themed merchandise is something they are seeking out as part of their AMC experience.”