AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets

AMC Theatres has rolled out open captioning to 240 of their locations, spread across 100-plus markets. The program—designed to benefit those with hearing difficulties or for whom English is a second language, though open to all customers—will be offered at select showtimes for all new releases moving forward.

Those interested in AMC’s open caption screenings can find showtimes at www.amctheatres.com/open-caption. The showtimes are a blend of weekend and weekday, daytime and evening screenings; the chain plans to adjust the frequency and timing of offerings moving forward in response to demand and guest feedback. At participating locations, open caption screenings are available for those who rent a screen though AMC’s Private Theatre Rentals program, as well.

For those who prefer closed captioning—i.e., captioning provided via a device available upon request at the theater—it is still available at all AMC locations nationwide.

AMC’s Elizabeth Frank, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Programming & Chief Content Officer, commented:

“Inclusive programming is core to AMC’s strategy, and we’re proud to lead the theatrical exhibition industry by making some open caption showtimes available at hundreds of our locations nationwide. By adding open captions to the variety of presentation formats we offer, AMC locations become a more welcoming place for millions of Americans who are deaf or hard of hearing, as well as many for whom English is not their native language. Initial consumer response has been very positive, and we anticipate strong demand with growing awareness of open caption showtimes at AMC.”