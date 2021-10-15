AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 US Markets

Image Courtesy AMC

AMC Theatres will be expanding its accessibility amenities across most of its US presence. The country’s leading cinema circuit will offer select open caption showtimes for new releases at every market with at least two AMC locations. Open captions will also be available for private theater rentals at all participating locations. In total, AMC will offer open caption screenings at 240 locations in over 100 US markets.

Showtimes for these accessibility-enhanced screenings, which can help moviegoers who are hard-of-hearing, will be represented across its regular schedule—from weekday matinees to weekend evenings.

The circuit reports most of its showtimes will continue to be offered through closed captioning, with assistive listening devices available at all locations.

“Inclusive programming is core to AMC’s strategy, and we’re proud to lead the theatrical exhibition industry by making some open caption showtimes available at hundreds of our locations nationwide,” said Elizabeth Frank, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Programming & Chief Content Officer. “By adding open captions to the variety of presentation formats we offer, AMC locations become a more welcoming place for millions of Americans who are deaf or hard of hearing, as well as many for whom English is not their native language. Initial consumer response has been very positive, and we anticipate strong demand with growing awareness of open caption showtimes at AMC.”

For a list of AMC locations that offer open caption showtimes, guests can visit: https://www.amctheatres.com/open-caption.