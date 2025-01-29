AMC Theatres to Celebrate Black History Month

Courtesy of AMC

AMC Theatres have announced eight fan fave films in celebration of Black History Month. Screening at 170 locations in the U.S. beginning January 31st through February 27th at 170 participating AMC locations.

Echoes of Greatness – A Celebration of Black Music Icons

(1/31-2/6): Piece by Piece (Focus) and Luther: Never Too Much (Giant Pictures)



Inspiration & Resilience

(2/7-2/13): The Fire Inside (MGM) and The Forge (Sony)



Love & Legacy – Valentine’s Week

(2/14-2/20): Challengers (MGM) and Rob Peace (Emick)



The Thrills and Laughs Duo

(2/21-2/27): Bad Boys: Ride or Die (Sony) and TBA

Black filmmakers, actors, and trailblazers have given the world some of the most compelling cinematic experiences spanning multiple genres and themes including resilience, romance, music, and comedy, and that tradition has continued over the past year with some truly inspirational films. AMC Theatres is honoring those ongoing contributions by giving moviegoers the opportunity to revisit a curated selection of recent captivating films.

For more information and to purchase ticket, guests can visit: https://www.amctheatres.com/events/black-history-month