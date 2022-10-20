AMC Theatres to Screen Yellowstone Season 5 Premiere Two Weeks in Advance

Courtesy of the Paramount Network

AMC Theatres announced today a unique partnership with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios to give Yellowstone super fans an exclusive sneak peek of the season five premiere, a full two weeks before the November 13th return of the popular TV series. The one-day event is available at over 100 AMC locations on Saturday, October 29th and also includes a sneak peek of Tulsa King, Taylor Sheridan’s latest project starring Sylvester Stallone. Fans are encouraged to attend dressed as their favorite Yellowstone character and enter an online costume contest to win a Yellowstone merchandise pack. The fan experience includes a Yellowstone photo opportunity, a reusable Dutton Ranch cup, and exclusive AMC codes for discounts to the official Yellowstone online store, as well as a 1-month free trial code for Paramount+, in order for fans to watch the new series Tulsa King. Tickets to the special event are on sale now at AMCTheatres.com.

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

From Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a ‘crew’ from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.