AMC Theatres Unveils XL at AMC

AMC Theatres. Photo by Daniel Loria

AMC Theatres has announced XL at AMC, a new “XLF” initiative that will make it easier than ever for guests to find the extra-large screen at their AMC. Over the past year, AMC piloted and tested the XL concept at 68 of its ODEON Cinemas throughout Europe. Guest reaction was quite positive, encouraging AMC to bring this initiative across the Atlantic to the United States.

XL at AMC in the United States will be offered in auditoriums where the screen is at least 40-feet wide. All XL at AMC auditoriums will feature 4K laser projection on the biggest non-PLF screen in the building. Every XL at AMC auditorium will receive a branded entry, and easy-to-identify branding on the AMC website and mobile app. Moviegoers can expect to see the biggest blockbusters on XL at AMC screens, in 2D and 3D formats. This XL at AMC experience will allow AMC more programming flexibility when multiple blockbusters are playing in theaters that also contain a PLF.

AMC expects to begin rolling out XL at AMC auditoriums in early 2025 and anticipates 50 to 100 locations to be complete by the end of next year. Over time, the company expects XL at AMC to be available in 200 to 250 U.S. locations.

AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron commented, “During the last decade, we’ve seen an increasing number of moviegoers actively seek out the largest screens AMC has to offer when purchasing tickets. Through XL at AMC, not only do guests get to enjoy the magic of 4K laser projection on a huge screen, we’ve also made identifying these extra-large screens even more convenient for guests.”