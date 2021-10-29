Amsterdam’s 100-Year-Old Tuschinski Theatre Awarded ‘Royal’ Status by King of the Netherlands

Photo courtesy: Pathé

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands granted Amsterdam’s Tuschinski Theatre the right to use the designation ‘Royal’ as a prefix on its centenary anniversary Thursday. The cinema will bear the name Royal Tuschinski Theatre from now on.

The title was officially awarded at the gala celebration in honor of this milestone anniversary by the King’s Commissioner Arthur van Dijk and Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema.

“The Tuschinski Theatre is our pride and joy and our flagship cinema, so we are extremely honored that we will be able to call it ‘Royal’ from now on,” Pathé General Director Jacques Hoendervangers said in a press release. “To us, the conferral of this status is the crowning achievement of… the many employees who been committed, through their efforts, to preserving the legacy of Abraham Tuschinski for a full century. We at the Royal Tuschinski Theatre are fully dedicated to ensuring that a feeling of luxury end enjoyment will remain accessible for everyone in the next century to come.”

“The iconic Tuschinski Theatre has become an institution in the international world of films and documentaries, and is of tremendous cultural and historical value,” Arthur van Dijk, the King’s Commissioner for Noord-Holland, added. “The conferral of this title is the prestigious acknowledgement of this status, and perfect reflects the reputation of this palatial cinema.’

The six-auditorium cinema opened in October 1921, designed by Hijman Louis de Jong in a lot previously occupied by 30 derelict buildings. It has a storied history: burned down during World War II, then under the management of Pathé for the past 25 years, and in 2020 it was proclaimed the “world’s most beautiful cinema” by Time Out magazine. Plus its new Bar Abraham serves cocktails based on classic films.

Last year, the cinema also won the ICTA EMEA [Europe, Middle East, and Africa] Award for Classic Cinema, bestowed annually by the International Cinema Technology Association. Read more about that award in Boxoffice PRO‘s November 2020 article here: