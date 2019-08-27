Andrew Cripps Is Named President of International Theatrical Distribution at Warner Bros. Pictures

Veteran film distribution executive Andrew Cripps has been named president, international theatrical distribution, at Warner Bros. Pictures. The announcement was made today by Ron Sanders, president, worldwide distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures and president, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, to whom Cripps will report.

In his new role, Cripps will be responsible for overseeing all matters relating to the international theatrical distribution of the studio’s slate of motion pictures, which includes releases from Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema. He’ll also work closely with Sanders on the development of theatrical growth opportunities and additional revenue streams for the division, as well as oversee the team that manages sales and distribution efforts across Warner Bros.’ network of affiliates and licensees in more than 125 territories worldwide.

Cripps has more than three decades’ experience leading overseas theatrical distribution for a number of major Hollywood studios, including United International Pictures, Paramount, Imax and, most recently, Fox.

“Andrew is the consummate distribution executive, with a wide breadth of experience on both the studio and exhibitor side,” said Sanders. “With the continuing growth and importance of the the international box office, having someone with Andrew’s insight and expertise leading our overseas efforts will benefit the entire Warner Bros. Pictures Group. He’s a great addition to an already great team, and I can’t wait to work with him.”

“I am delighted to be joining the very talented team at Warner Bros. and look forward to contributing to the success of the studio’s amazingly diverse slate of motion pictures,” said Cripps. “As the international market continues to expand, this feels like a great time to be joining the team there, and I am excited to get started.”

Prior to Warner Bros., Cripps was president of international theatrical distribution for 20th Century Fox, where he oversaw all strategic and managerial international theatrical distribution activities for the studio. Before Fox, he served as president, Europe, Middle East and Africa for Imax, as well as executive vice president of the Imax Corporation, based in London and responsible for expanding the Imax theater network across the region as well as sourcing content to play across that network. Prior to that, he served five years as president of Paramount Pictures International, having joined the company after almost two decades at United International Pictures, a joint venture distribution company operated by Paramount, Universal and MGM/UA, most recently serving as its president and COO. Cripps began his entertainment career as the representative for Japan and Korea for Thorn EMI Screen Entertainment, a British film company.