Apex Order Pickup Solutions Introduces OrderHQ Exterior Smart Food Locker

Photo courtesy Apex Order Pickup Solutions

Apex Order Pickup Solutions officially launched its OrderHQ™ Exterior Smart Food Locker today at restaurant technology show FSTec in Grapevine, Texas.

The OrderHQ Exterior is designed to provide pickup in less than 10 seconds through the exterior wall of a restaurant, while employees load orders from inside. This solution was designed in response to restaurants continuing to see high demand for pickup orders and struggling with lobbies crowded with delivery service providers (DSPs) and consumers awaiting their off-premises orders. This smart food locker also provides valuable data insights that are missing from third-party delivery orders, giving the operator a complete digital chain of custody for every order. The locker’s scalable, enterprise-grade ApexIQ™ software provides real-time operational data.

Apex CEO Mike Wills noted, “One of the trends we’re seeing now is a shift in operational investment from the back of house into that connection point where back of house meets front of house. Automations such as the OrderHQ Exterior Smart Food Locker help operators ensure a highly accurate, highly secure order handoff to off-premises customers and delivery drivers, so their team members can focus on providing the best experience for dine-in customers.”

Apex Order Pickup Solutions launched their OrderHQ Smart Locker in September 2021; their locker systems are currently in use in select Santikos Entertainment locations. The OrderHQ Exterior Smart Food Locker will be manufactured by Merco, a Welbilt brand, and is expected to be available in 2023.