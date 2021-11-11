Arcadia Cinema Opens 7-Screen Theater in Stezzano, Italy

The foyer of the Arcadia Stezzano theater. (Image Courtesy of ARCADIA)

Arcadia, the independent cinema operator in Italy, has opened the seven-screen Arcadia Stezzano theater located outside Milan as part of the expansion of the Le Due Torri Shopping Center in Stezzano, Bergamo, the company announced October 27. According to a press release, it’s the first new theater opened by an independent Italian cinema exhibitor since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The opening of the theater was accompanied by the premiere of Gabriele Mainetti’s historical fantasy Freaks Out, which was recently screened at the 78th annual Venice International Film Festival.

Arcadia Stezzano is the latest investment from Arcadia Cinema founder Piero Fumagalli, who founded the Arcadia Cinema in Milan in 1997. The latter theater won the ICTA Best Screen in Europe award at CineEurope 2017. Fumagalli has also opened two other cinemas: Arcadia Bellinzago Lombardo and Arcadia Erbusco.

“We are happy and proud of the new opening of ARCADIA Stezzano inside ‘Le Due Torri’ Shopping Center, a cinema we’ve designed together with architect Benjamin Feldtkeller,” said Fumagalli in a statement. “Continuing ARCADIA’s commitment in the technical excellence, this new location will offer the best cinema projection and sound technology available, ensuring the highest technical levels already appreciated by the audience of the Lombardy provinces and beyond and prosecuting the collaboration with leading companies recognized worldwide, such as Meyer Sound, Christie and Dolby, which have always supported ARCADIA.”

The release claims that Arcadia Stezzano is the first theater in Italy to boast two premium large format auditoriums equipped with Dolby Atmos-Meyer Sound Immersive Audio and the first theater in Italy with 4K laser Christie projectors in all auditoriums. All seven auditoriums are equipped with Harkness screens and include exclusively designed Cinearredo recliner seats.