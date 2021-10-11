Arts Alliance Media Announce First Partnership as Sole MX4DResellers with Grand Cinemas

PRESS RELEASE —

Arts Alliance Media (AAM), which specializes in digital cinema software and support services, have announced their first partnership as official MX4D resellers with Grand Cinemas, the cinema chain which was the first to introduce the technology in the Middle East.

Offering customers the chance to enjoy the multi-dimensional moviegoing experience, Grand Cinemas will introduce an immersive MX4D Motion EFX Theatre to their forthcoming projects in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia which are due to open in 2022.

Following the news of their partnership with MediaMation (MMI) to become the sole cinema reseller of MX4D products globally, AAM will become Grand Cinemas’ direct point of contact for MX4D motion and special effects products and services.

Combining a patented EFX armrest with ranging motions and 10 in-seat special effects — including wind, scent, and water blasts — MX4D’s seats offer moviegoers a unique environment in which to ‘feel’ the on-screen action. Rain, fog, snow, and carefully programmed light EFX also contribute.

“We’re overjoyed to be bringing the power of MX4D to a new location in Kuwait as well as to our projects in Saudi Arabia,” Grand Cinemas’ Owner Salim Ramia said in a press release. “The response to first introducing MX4D to the Middle East was outstanding, and we’re excited to share those unforgettable experiences with customers at our upcoming projects.”

“We’re delighted that Grand Cinemas have decided to extend their MX4D footprint and become our first partners as official resellers,” Arts Alliance Media’s VP of Sales for EMEA [Europe, Middle East, and Africa] Roberto Marabotto added. “Their ambition to introduce innovative formats to the Middle East and further revolutionize their customers’ cinematic experience is credit to their team, and we are thrilled to be part of their long and successful future.”