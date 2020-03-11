Arts Alliance Media Introduces Online Customer Support

Arts Alliance Media (AAM), a leading provider of digital cinema software and support services, launched their first online customer support portal.



Offering a centralized approach to raising tickets while browsing an extensive knowledge base, the support portal provides a self-serve solution that connects the customer directly to the AAM service desk, removing the need to call or send emails.



“AAM continues to look to provide innovative and efficient solutions for our team and more importantly our customers,” stated Alan Bowen, CFO and General Manager of Arts Alliance Media. “This is just another example of us bringing new tools and ways of working to the market.”



By raising tickets for support requests through the support portal, customers can outline all details in a clear structure, track ticket progress, and monitor all action taken to resolve them. Additional images, documents or details can be supplied throughout the process and a ticket history will be automatically generated to create a visible action timeline—a streamlined alternative to complex email threads.



The support portal allows customers to view every ticket raised across their estate. Advanced search filters, including keywords, ticket numbers, and an open/closed status, will simplify navigation as customers monitor updates on all raised issues.



The portal also features an informative FAQ section where customers can use a keyword search for general software fault finding. This coincides with the launch of the new live chat window, where AAM service desk engineers are available to answer instant online queries from 10 am to 5 pm (U.K. time), Monday to Friday.



Tom Spooner, technical support manager at AAM, explains, “The AAM support portal provides a modern, self-serve tool for our customers. By signing up, they have full access to raised tickets, can utilize an extensive knowledge base, and chat directly with our service desk engineers during support hours. I’d highly recommend that customers switch to using this contact method, as it will allow for a far more instant and responsive support experience.”



The support portal is now officially live, and customers can request access by contacting the AAM service desk at support@artsalliancemedia.com. Phone and email support will continue to remain open to all customers.