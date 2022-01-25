Arts Alliance Media Launches Screenwriter TMS Update with Additional Automated Features

Image Courtesy of Arts Alliance Media

Arts Alliance Media has launched a new version of Screenwriter’s theater management system (TMS) software.

Available exclusively to Arts Alliance Media customers, the update allows exhibitors to further fine-tune their daily operations by simplifying tasks, reducing costs, and increasing automation.

The flagship feature of the Screenwriter update is all-new smart transfer technology, which allows exhibitors to transfer data simultaneously from multiple sources. This allows them to ensure that content is delivered more quickly ahead of playback, optimized for theaters with seven or more auditoriums.

The new version of Screenwriter boasts several automatic functions, including determining the priority of transfers based on an exhibitor’s upcoming schedule; initiating transfers after the last screening ends; and canceling and restarting stagnant transfers to help ease peak time operations and build efficiency outside of business hours.

Other automated features include new auto-delete functionality to help keep servers organized and operational costs low; the removal of eligible features, trailers, and advertisements; and making space on playback servers for incoming content.

“Since its first release in 2013, we have focused intently on developing pioneering automated workflows that revolutionise theatres’ digital operations, and these progressive TMS enhancements only reaffirm our long-standing position at the forefront of innovation,” said Arts Alliance Media GM and CFO Alan Bowen in a statement.

Screenwriter schedules features, trailers and advertisements; monitors screens; and controls playback for more than 45,000 screens across the globe.

“To drive efficiency and reduce room for error, exhibitors need the tools to work smarter, not harder,” added Bowen. “By streamlining daily content management tasks, staff will have more time to cater to their audiences.”