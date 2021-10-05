Arts Alliance Media to Release New Screenwriter Theatre Management System Software

Image Courtesy of Arts Alliance Media

PRESS RELEASE

Arts Alliance Media (AAM), the global leader in digital cinema software and support services, has today announced the imminent arrival of Screenwriter’s smartest Theatre Management System (TMS) software release to date, introducing never-before-seen functionality to reinforce its position as the world’s leading TMS.

Scheduled for deployment exclusively to AAM Screenwriter customers this autumn, the highly anticipated release will implement revolutionary device automation while significantly enhancing existing hardware to further transform theatre operations and maximise operational efficiency.

“The new version of Screenwriter will be a game-changing moment for the industry”, explained Alan Bowen, GM and CFO at Arts Alliance Media. “We know that by employing our TMS’ newest features, exhibitors can further streamline their internal processes to reduce costs and increase flexibility.”

Screenwriter is renowned worldwide for managing a theatre’s entire workload from one central hub, enabling exhibitors to build efficiency in their workflows and focus on the experience of their audiences. Responsible for scheduling features, trailers and advertisements, monitoring screens, and controlling playback for over 45,000 screens worldwide, Screenwriter remains the most powerful, widely deployed TMS in the world.

Following significant investment into a suite of resourceful operational functions, the depth of Screenwriter’s enhanced sophistication will be realised. With new device automation set to keep your servers organised, reduce the risk of failed transfers, and minimise manual operational costs, innovative transfer technology promises to optimise device hardware to ensure smarter, faster transfers and build efficiency outside of business hours.

Alan Bowen added, “by harnessing Screenwriter’s new functionality, a global network of theatres can look forward to working smarter, not harder, as they further modernise content management processes to alleviate their day-to-day tasks.”

Screenwriter’s ground-breaking release will be available worldwide next month. For more information, or to set up a meeting at CineEurope 2021, please contact salesteam@artsalliancemedia.com.