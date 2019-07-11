Atom Teams Up With Goldstar to Expand Local Event Coverage

PRESS RELEASE

Santa Monica, CA – July 11, 2019: Atom Tickets, the social entertainment ticketing platform, is teaming up with Goldstar, a company that makes it easier and more affordable for people to discover live entertainment nationwide, to expand Atom Events’ list of local activities across multiple entertainment categories.



Atom Events launched last week in three cities including Atlanta, Boston, and Los Angeles. Atom Events will become available to more cities in the coming months.

“Offering a broad range of activities in Atom Events has always been our intention and we’re thrilled to feature the extensive list of notable events from our newest partner, Goldstar. Since our launch last week, we’ve already seen a 10 percent increase in app traffic across launch cities, with the most popular categories being food and drink events along with comedy shows,” said Matthew Bakal, chairman and co-founder of Atom Tickets. “The convenience of discovering movies along with other live local events is already driving greater interest in the Atom app.”

“The number one challenge the live entertainment industry faces is driving awareness for events. It’s why we’ve partnered with distribution channels like Atom Tickets—to help build more awareness,” said Goldstar CEO Jim McCarthy. “We’ve also always had the mindset that live entertainment should be as easy and affordable for people as going to the movies. We’re excited to see showstoppers alongside blockbusters on their app.”

Event categories, powered by Goldstar and Eventbrite, include music, comedy, arts, food and drink, film and media.

Consumers in Atlanta, Boston and Los Angeles can access the new “Events” tab in the bottom navigation bar of the Atom app. From there they can explore events by date or category and see all the event details including date, time, location, map, pricing, and description. Watch a video to see how it works: https://youtu.be/h3V6Hk_WBYY. The Atom Tickets app is available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.