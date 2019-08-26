Atom Tickets 2019 “Equality At The Box Office” Survey Reveals Women’s Movie Preferences

PRESS RELEASE

In celebration and support of Women’s Equality Day, Atom Tickets surveyed women to ask about their movie and genre preferences, as well as their opinions about gender representation in the entertainment industry. In summary, women are more positive of the portrayal of women in the movies as well as believing more women are being hired for filmmaking roles, compared to last year. In terms of what movie women are most excited to see in the remainder of the year, their top pick was Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. This is the second year the digital ticketing startup has conducted the survey and as a result, in some topics, year over year data is provided.

Cast: Yet again, the majority of women said they prefer to see a diverse cast made up of men and women (91%) in the movies rather than an all-male or all-female cast. This year more women are feeling satisfied with how females are portrayed in Hollywood blockbusters, up from 60% in 2018 to 72% in 2019.

Filmmakers: In 2018, 95% of women revealed that they would like to see more women in filmmaking careers such as directing, producing, or writing. As a follow up question, Atom asked women if they thought the industry was making a good effort to hire more women in filmmaking roles. 50% of women believe the movie industry is doing better at hiring women in filmmaking careers such as directing, producing, or writing. However, 17% feel the industry is doing a poor job of it and could be doing better.

Genres: Women ranked their favorite genres as 1) action/adventure, 2) comedy and 3) romance, which replaces last year’s third place preference of sci-fi/fantasy.

Female movie fans revealed their top picks for movies set to release later this year. Overall, women are most excited to see the following top ten films in theaters: