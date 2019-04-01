Atom Tickets Expands National Footprint With Goodrich Quality Theaters & Neighborhood Cinemas Group (NCG)

PRESS RELEASE —

Santa Monica, CA, April 1, 2019 – Atom Tickets, the social movie ticketing platform, announced today it has partnered with Goodrich Quality Theaters and Neighborhood Cinemas Group (NCG) to expand its national theater footprint. The two deals add more than 500 screens to the Atom Tickets network, which now reaches nearly 22,000 screens. Atom Tickets has 16 of the top 20 U.S. exhibitors live on its platform.

Atom has also expanded its concessions-enabled theaters by adding 50 AMC Theatres, and more locations will be activated in the coming months. With these new locations, Atom now has 400 concessions-enabled locations across the country. These locations include AMC Theatres in addition to Regal Cinemas, Southern Theatres, Landmark Cinemas, Emagine Entertainment and Megaplex Theatres. At these locations, consumers can easily select a movie, theater, showtime and pre-order their favorite movie snack when they buy their ticket on Atom (online or in app).

“We’re on the path to getting every exhibitor in America enabled on Atom, and we’re closer to that goal with Goodrich Quality Theaters and NCG on board,” said Matthew Bakal, Chairman and Co-Founder of Atom Tickets. “AMC Theatres was among our first exhibition partners and their unwavering support of our platform is a testament to our great relationship. We’re thrilled to continue working with them to expand our concession services to more of their locations, which comes just in time for the summer blockbuster season.”

These partners bolster the geographic reach of Atom Tickets:

Goodrich Quality Theaters has 288 screens across 31 locations in Michigan, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, and Missouri.

NCG has 233 screens across 24 locations. Over 40% of NCG’s screens are in Michigan, where they are based, but they have expanded to top markets in recent years most notably over 26% of screens are surrounding the Atlanta DMA.

These new exhibitors join an impressive list of Atom Tickets theater partners that includes AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas, Harkins Theatres, National Amusements’ Showcase Cinemas, Southern Theatres, Landmark Theatres, Bow Tie Cinemas, Landmark Cinemas of Canada, and Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres among others.