Atom Tickets Launches Subscription Service For Exhibitors

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 28, 2019

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 28, 2019 — Atom Tickets, the leading social movie ticketing platform, announced the launch of Atom Movie Access, a service exclusively for exhibitors to create their own customized movie subscription services. The Atom powered movie subscription service provides exhibitors of all sizes in North America with an easy and reliable way to offer their own movie subscription plan at a rate and price that works for their business model.

Atom Movie Access for exhibitors offers a fully digital service with easy booking for its subscribers via the Atom Tickets app. Subscribers can enjoy all the benefits offered by Atom Tickets, including the convenience of: reserving seats in advance of any movie for themselves and their guests; inviting friends via contacts; pre-ordering concessions for quick pick-up at enabled theaters; and quickly checking-in for movies using a mobile device and eliminating the need for paper tickets. On the back-end, Atom will also manage payment process, customer service support, fraud detection and anti-abuse measures for exhibitors.

Atom’s sophisticated platform solves movie subscription pain points including:

Redeeming subscription benefits of seeing a movie for free and adding on full priced tickets for guests in the same transaction

Being able to choose between using an included free screening benefit or saving it for later

Creating individual and group plans with tiers for premium and standard movie formats

“Atom Tickets is an innovative ticketing platform that enables exhibitors to reach and engage new and incremental audiences,” said Matthew Bakal, Chairman and Co-Founder of Atom Tickets. “We’ve always believed in being a valuable partner to exhibitors, starting with the core functionality of our app, which allows for marketing promotions at specific locations, integrating exhibitor loyalty plans and giving customers the ability to pre-order concessions. Now with Atom Movie Access, we’re thrilled to provide the technology that will enhance the direct-to-consumer relationship of moviegoers with their favorite theaters.”

