Austria’s Cineplexx Selects CinemaNext to Renew 150 Screens with Barco Laser Projectors

Liège, Belgium and Vienna, Austria – June 18, 2019: CinemaNext, European specialist in cinema exhibitor services, and Austrian cinema circuit Cineplexx today announced the signing of an agreement for the installation of a minimum of 150 laser projectors over the next two years. The announcement was made at CineEurope in Barcelona, Spain.



The alliance between CinemaNext Austria GmbH and Cineplexx, Austria’s leading cinema circuit, consists of the replacement of the first generation of “Series 1″ digital projectors installed in existing cinemas (131 screens) between 2008 and 2009 as well as the circuit’s new builds, for a total of more than 150 screens at Cineplexx locations in Austria and Southeastern Europe. The installations by CinemaNext’s technicians will take place between July 2019 and the end of 2021.



“We’ve enjoyed a lengthy partnership with CinemaNext and their operations teams in Vienna and we are very excited to be undertaking this important renewal project for our company,” said Christian Langhammer, owner and managing director of Cineplexx. “Supplied by Cinionic, the latest-generation Barco laser phosphor and RGB projectors significantly improve image resolution and operational performance. At a time when moviegoers are increasingly discerning, it is and always has been part of our strategy to further elevate the image quality in our cinemas to provide our audiences with the best moviegoing experience.”



Matthew Jones, general manager of CinemaNext in Europe, stated, “It’s an important milestone for our company with such an innovative and key player in the European film industry as Cineplexx, which underlines the competitiveness and quality of services provided by our sales teams, engineers and field technicians. It also marks the start of a new phase of equipment renewal with the replacement of the first generation of digital projectors installed in Europe between 2007 and 2013. The deal with Cineplexx, which consists primarily of equipment distribution, installation and maintenance, represents anticipated revenues of over EUR 9 million for CinemaNext over the next two years.”



“We are thrilled to be working with our longtime cinema partner and new technologies pioneer Cineplexx on the deployment of next-generation digital projection technology,” said Christof Federle, managing director of CinemaNext Austria GmbH. “It’s a unique opportunity to introduce next-generation and groundbreaking image technology to moviegoers and offer them exceptional image quality in a comfortable environment while moving toward lower operating costs.”