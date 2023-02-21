Avatar: The Way Of Water is Now the Third Highest-Grossing Film of All Time Globally

Courtesy of 20th Century Studios.

Avatar: The Way of Water is now the third highest-grossing film of all-time worldwide. Director James Cameron has helmed three of the top four highest-grossing global movies of all time, including Avatar (#1), Avatar: The Way of Water (#3) and Titanic (#4).

Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.244 billion global to date) has surpassed Titanic ($2.242 billion global to date) to become the third highest-grossing film of all-time globally. Domestically, Avatar: The Way of Water has also passed Jurassic World to become the ninth highest-grossing domestic film of all-time. After its tenth weekend, Avatar: The Way of Water has grossed $658.8M domestic and $1.58 billion international to date.

Avatar: The Way of Water has also become the highest-grossing film of all-time in France, Germany, Austria, Bulgaria, Czech Rep, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Turkey, UAE, Cambodia, Mongolia, New Zealand, Colombia, and Puerto Rico.

To celebrate, 20th Century Studios is thanking the many fans all over the planet with the release of a new video titled ‘Global Phenomenon’.