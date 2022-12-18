Avatar: The Way of Water Opens to $434.5M Worldwide

Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. ©2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Avatar: The Way of Water finally hit screens worldwide this weekend with a $434.5 million global debut, the culmination of a thirteen-year wait for James Cameron’s highly-anticipated sequel. The domestic market brought in $134 million while 52 overseas markets—including China—combined for $301 million.

Premium formats accounted for 62% of the total domestic haul, with 3D screenings representing 57% of grosses in North America. IMAX screenings represented $16.5 million in revenue from 407 screens for a per-screen average above $40k. Moviegoers in North America embraced the film with an “A” CinemaScore, a 94% verified moviegoer score on RottenTomatoes, and 5 Star rating from ComScore’s PostTrack polling. Audience demographics provided by Disney skewed male (56%) for the title, with over half the audience (57%) being between the ages of 18 and 34.

The original Avatar opened to $77 million in North America in 2009, earning nearly $750 million throughout its domestic run and a whopping $1.9 billion overseas.

Overseas markets dominated the sequel’s opening frame, where two-thirds of the grosses came from Premium Formats, including 3D, IMAX, and immersive seating. Asia-Pacific combined for $147.3 million, where Premium Formats accounted for 72% of ticket sales. China led all overseas markets with a $57.1 million haul. All the film’s showtimes in the market were offered in 3D. South Korea was the second-highest earner worldwide with $24.7 million.

European markets combined for $117.1 million, with a 66% market share from Premium Formats. The region’s top three markets were led by Germany ($19.9M), followed by France ($19.3M), and the UK/Ireland ($14.2M). Italy and Spain round out the top 5 markets in EMEA.

Latin America contributed $36.1 million, opening as the top film across all markets in the region. Mexico heads those markets with $12.9 million, followed by $8.5 million from Brazil.