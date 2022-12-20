Avatar: The Way of Water Sends the Walt Disney Studios Over $4 Billion Globally

Courtesy of 20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios

With the global release of Avatar: The Way of Water this weekend, The Walt Disney Studios has crossed the $4 billion mark year to date. The studio’s current global cume as of Monday, December 19th is $4.04 billion ($1.7 billion domestic/$2.3 billion international). Key 2022 releases include Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($955M), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($789M to date), Thor: Love and Thunder ($761M) and now Avatar: The Way of Water, which currently stands at $497M as of Monday.

On Monday, December 19th, Avatar: The Way of Water’s domestic take was 2022’s biggest non-holiday Monday and the 2nd biggest Monday overall for the year. Yesterday, the film generated $16.2M domestic, $38.8M international, for a total of $55.0M global. Avatar: The Way of Water’s cumulative performance to date is $150.3M domestic, $346.8M international, and $497.1M global

Key Markets:

China: $62.1M

Korea: $27.4M

France: $26M

India: $22M

Germany: $21.3M

United Kingdom: $16.3M

Mexico: $15.6M

Australia: $12.5M

Italy: $11.7M

Brazil: $10M

Spain: $8.8M

Thailand: $5.8M