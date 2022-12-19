3D Generated 66% of Avatar: The Way of Water Global Opening

Avatar: The Way of Water generated an estimated 66% of its $435M global opening weekend revenue from 3D ticket sales, showing moviegoers continue to embrace the immersive 3D format in significant numbers when presented with compelling content. All projections are based on data from Comscore.



China was the top performing 3D market in the world, as an estimated 99% of all moviegoers there purchased tickets to the film in the 3D format. In North America, an estimated 58% of moviegoers purchased 3D tickets. Overseas, 66% of this week’s audience experienced the film in 3D.

“Just as the original Avatar did, Avatar: The Way of Water has set a new benchmark for the current 3D marketplace,” Travis Reid, CEO and President of Cinema for the world’s largest 3D company RealD, said in a press release.

“James Cameron and his team have shown what is artistically, creatively, and commercially possible when you have filmmakers completely committed to immersing audiences in this 3D world and the result is visually mindblowing,” Reid continue. “We expect to continue to see strong 3D results worldwide through the holiday and new year.”