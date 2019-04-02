Avengers: Endgame Annihilates Fandango’s First-Day Presales Record in Just Six Hours

Avengers: Endgame, the hugely-anticipated latest release in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has easily surpassed the record for first-day presales on Fandango in just six hours’ time. The former record was held by 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“Avengers: Endgame sales have exceeded all expectations and surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the previous record-holder, to become Fandango’s top-selling title in its first 24 hours of sales, and it accomplished that feat in only 6 hours,” said Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis in a statement. “We’ve never seen anything like this – it’s truly a groundbreaking accomplishment – as fans simply cannot wait to see how this epic saga comes to a close.”



Tickets for the title went on sale on Tuesday at 5:00am PT/8:00am ET and immediately compelled an avalanche of fans to reserve their seats.

The list of Top 5 Fandango presellers is now as follows:

Avengers: Endgame (2019) Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Additionally, Fandango noted that in a survey of more than 1,000 Endgame fans, 98% said the cliffhanger ending of last year’s Avengers: Infinity War was a main factor in their ticket purchase.