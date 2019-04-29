Avengers: Endgame Online Ticket Sales Shatter Records Over Opening Weekend on Atom Tickets

PRESS RELEASE —

Santa Monica, CA – April 29, 2019 – Atom Tickets, the social movie ticketing app, announced today that Avengers: Endgame set a new record for most tickets sold online over opening weekend on Atom. In fact, the movie sold nearly twice as many tickets as the next top seller.

Top 5 biggest online ticket sales for opening weekend on Atom –

Avengers: Endgame Deadpool 2 Avengers: Infinity War Star Wars: Last Jedi Aquaman

As the epic movie enters its second weekend across the country, it is currently the most pre-ordered movie ticket on Atom with showtimes selling out again. The demand to reserve seats for Avengers: Endgame lifted Atom’s box office share (of Atom enabled theaters) reinforcing reports that more people bought tickets online for this movie than any other movie in recent history.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of this historical theatrical event for Avengers: Endgame, from driving awareness of ticket sales with an exclusive movie poster to various digital marketing campaigns. We know that millions of our customers were among the first to see the epic movie,” said Matthew Bakal, co-founder and chairman of Atom Tickets. “On Atom, we’re already seeing huge interest in this movie in the coming weeks as our online ticket sales continue to be predominately for Avengers: Endgame.”

Avengers: Endgame has been breaking records on Atom since tickets went on sale April 2: