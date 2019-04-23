Avengers: Endgame Selling Out More than 4,000 Showtimes on Fandango

The company’s press release:



LOS ANGELES (April 23, 2019) – With just a few days left before the year’s most anticipated film hits theaters, Fandango is reporting that more than 4,000 “Avengers: Endgame” showtimes have already sold out at theaters across the country – from big cities to small towns, from Hilo, Hawaii to Newington, New Hampshire. The nation’s theater chains are constantly posting new showtimes and adding new screens for “Endgame” on Fandango to meet the fan demand.



“Endgame” is leading this week’s presales and earning a rare and perfect 100 out of 100 points on Fandango’s Fanticipation movie buzz index. “Endgame” is pacing to be Fandango’s biggest preseller of all time.



In preparation for “Endgame,” fans are also rushing out to catch “Captain Marvel,” which debuted to huge numbers in March. “Captain Marvel” is #4 on Fandango’s Fanticipation movie buzz index more than six weeks after its domestic release.



According to a survey of more than 1,000 moviegoers planning to see “Endgame”:



97% stay for Marvel movies’ end credits scenes, while 79% are surprised when people don’t stay for the end credits scenes.



81% are trying to avoid all spoilers for “Avengers: Endgame.”



63% feel that the release of “Avengers: Endgame” marks an historic moment in cinema.



57% have temporarily unplugged from social media in order to avoid “Endgame” spoilers.



“The wait is finally over,” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “‘Avengers: Endgame’ is a masterful epic. It’s everything fans would want: a true culmination of 22 MCU films that not only concludes the story, but expands upon it.”



About Fanticipation



Known for having its finger on the pulse of moviegoers, Fandango’s movie buzz indicator, Fanticipation, provides statistical insight into the movies fans are planning to see in a given weekend. Fanticipation scores (based on a 1 to 100-point scale) are calculated via an algorithm of Fandango’s advance ticket sales, website and mobile traffic, and social media engagement. Fanticipation is not intended as a forecast of the weekend box office; it is a snapshot of movie fan sentiment. Fandango is the ultimate digital network for all things movies, reaching more than 60 million unique visitors per month across its portfolio of digital properties, according to comScore.



About Fandango



Fandango is the ultimate digital network for all things movies, serving more than 60 million unique visitors per month, according to comScore, with best-in-class movie information, ticketing to more than 30,000 U.S. screens, trailers and original video, home entertainment and fan merchandise. Its portfolio features leading online ticketers Fandango, MovieTickets.com and Flixster; world-renown movie review site Rotten Tomatoes; and Movieclips, the #1 movie trailers and content channel on YouTube. Fandango’s movie discovery and ticketing innovations can also be found on mobile, social, AI and voice platforms from Apple, Facebook, Google, Amazon, and others. Fandango’s video on-demand service, FandangoNOW offers new release and catalog movies and next-day TV shows to more than 200 million connected, over-the-top (OTT) and mobile devices. In Latin America, the company operates leading online ticketers Ingresso.com and Fandango Latin America.