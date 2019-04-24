Avengers: Endgame Sets Opening Day Record In China with $107.2M

Wednesday Report: Disney announced this morning that Avengers: Endgame posted a massive $107.2 million (RMB719M) opening day in China, representing a combination of $28.2 million (RMB189M) from midnight shows and Wednesday’s estimate of $79.0 million (RMB530M).

Additional notes from the studio:

This represents the highest industry opening day of all-time in China (both local and foreign), surpassing the previous opening day record held by Monster Hunt 2 (RMB547M) which did not have midnights but did open on the first day of Chinese New Year, as well as Fast 8’s RMB480M (including RMB62M midnights) and Avengers: Infinity War’s RMB447M (including RMB60M midnights).

Social reaction has been strong with Maoyan currently scoring 9.3 and Douban currently scoring 9.1. A 9.3 Maoyan score would represent the highest Maoyan score ever posted by a MCU title.

More updates to follow throughout the week and weekend.