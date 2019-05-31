Avengers: Endgame Smashes 4DX Box Office Records with $37 Million Worldwide

PRESS RELEASE

LOS ANGELES, CA (May 30, 2019) – CJ 4DPLEX (www.cj4dx.com) announced yesterday that Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame broke records becoming the highest grossing film in the shortest time of the company’s history. The innovative multi-sensory format 4DX amassed $37 million box office worldwide in three weeks, marking a new milestone in the history of the company.

In less than three weeks, Avengers: Endgame has already surpassed the total box office gross of the previous top 4DX record-holder. Marking a new milestone for the innovative format, Avengers: Endgame moves on to its fourth week run in 4DX theaters around the globe. Amongst the territories, the highest contributing countries include China and France with 13%, Korea at 12%, Japan at 8%, Mexico at 8% and USA at 7% from the total box office.

“We are ecstatic in reaching this incredible milestone with Avengers: Endgame in 4DX, which drew in $37 million at the box office in just 27 days,” said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “We thank Marvel Studios’ for their collaboration and trust in being able to share these great cinematic stories with audiences and provide new movie-going experiences in our next-generation cinematic formats.”

CJ 4DPLEX’s 4DX immersive theater technology enhances the on-screen visuals of action-packed blockbusters, transcending the traditional cinema experience through special effects including motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubble, vibration, and scents. The result is one of the most immersive cinema format in the industry, drawing fans into the action on the big screen.