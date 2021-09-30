B&B Theatres Signs Expanded Four-Year Deal with Cinionic

L-R: B&B Theatres President & CEO Robert Bagby and Cinionic CEO Wim Buyens (Image Courtesy of B&B Theatres)

Cinionic will serve as the exclusive projection technology partner for B&B Theatres under an expanded, four-year exclusive agreement with the exhibitor, it was announced today.

With the new agreement, Cinionic will provide B&B Theatres with its Barco Series 4 and Cinionic Giant Screen (CGS) in order to “enhance” B&B’s large format Grand Screen, according to a press release, including at upcoming locations such as the recently announced Blacksburg, Virginia theater.

“B&B Theatres’ premium Grand Screen auditoriums house some of the largest screens in the country, each of which was specifically designed to offer guests a cinematic experience unlike any other,” said Brock Bagby, EVP, B&B Theatres, in a statement. “Cinionic’s solutions have a proven track record of powering the latest and greatest in the industry, so we are excited to be expanding our work with them to ensure that all our sites are equipped with the technology needed to give guests the ultimate cinematic experience.”

Added Cinionic CEO Wim Buyens, “B&B’s on-going expansion is testament to their passion for cinema, commitment to the industry, and rich heritage in exhibition. We’re proud to share a dedication to delivering the best moviegoing experiences, now powered by the leading laser projection suite. Today, we leverage our joint history in the industry to enable unforgettable theatrical presentation that will remind audiences of the power of cinema and keep them coming back week after week.”

B&B Theatres is the sixth largest exhibitor in the U.S., with nearly 500 screens across 55 locations.